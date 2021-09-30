“You Think You Know,” Campaign Aims to Prevent Accidental Overdose Deaths from Counterfeit Prescription Drugs
According to the CT Dept of Public Health, there were 1,378 overdose deaths in 2020, which was a 14.3% increase compared to 2019. As of the second week of August 2021, there have been 878 confirmed overdose deaths. About 84% of these deaths involve fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is being added to counterfeit prescription pills, which are bought on the street, social media or the dark web. Depending what’s inside, one pill can be deadly.greenwichfreepress.com
Comments / 0