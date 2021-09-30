CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

“You Think You Know,” Campaign Aims to Prevent Accidental Overdose Deaths from Counterfeit Prescription Drugs

By greenwichfreepress
greenwichfreepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CT Dept of Public Health, there were 1,378 overdose deaths in 2020, which was a 14.3% increase compared to 2019. As of the second week of August 2021, there have been 878 confirmed overdose deaths. About 84% of these deaths involve fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is being added to counterfeit prescription pills, which are bought on the street, social media or the dark web. Depending what’s inside, one pill can be deadly.

greenwichfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Soaring overdose deaths linked to fake prescription pills: DEA

With overdose deaths reaching record levels, the Drug Enforcement Agency issued a public safety alert on Monday about the increasing lethality of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. And what is perhaps just as alarming to DEA officials is that these pills are increasingly more available and are often...
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox5ny.com

Lethal counterfeit pills being sold online as prescription drugs, DEA warns

WASHINGTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned Monday that the United States is being flooded with counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are killing Americans at an "unprecedented rate." In its first Public Safety Alert in six years, the agency said that there is a "significant nationwide...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
countynewscenter.com

Record Meth, Prescription Drug, Fentanyl Deaths Reported in County

Substance abuse continues to take a toll on San Diego County residents and communities. A total of 722 San Diegans died with meth in their system and another 576 people died due to prescription drugs in the region last year, the Methamphetamine Strike Force and Prescription Drug Abuse Task Force announced today.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Republic

Overdoses are resulting from counterfeit pills

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the community about drug overdoses tied to counterfeit pills. These counterfeit pills are produced to look like prescription medication such as Oxycodone but they often contain fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid typically used to treat pain. “Counterfeit pills, especially those containing...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit#Prescription Drugs#Overdose Deaths#Drug Overdose
101 WIXX

New Drug Could Help Prevent Hospitalization, Death From COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Drugmaker Merck says they’re going to ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorize the use of their new drug to treat COVID-19. It’s called molnupiravir, and Merck says early results showed patients who received the drug within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received a dummy pill.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Man Sentenced for Distributing Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals that Led to Overdose Death

A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced Friday. Officials said Gary Collin Bussell, 52, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021, to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances and was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
DALLAS, TX
healththoroughfare.com

Former FDA Chief Says That Over 1 Million of Merck’s Promising Pill for Treating COVID Purchased By the USA Is Not Enough

Treating the long-feared SARS-CoV-2 virus with just a pill indeed sounds hard to believe and grasp. But a trial of the pharmaceutical company known as Merck gives us plenty of reasons to be optimistic. The term “molnupiravir” may sound for most people like a brand for creating alien spaceships, but it’s actually the name of the drug that researchers are now adding a lot of faith in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Bismarck Police Department Warning About Increase In Fake Opioids

(Bismarck, ND) -- Bismarck Police say there's been an increase of fake opioids being sold in the city. They're warning people about the fake pills that can be laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. Police say dealers often lace the drugs with fentanyl because it is highly addictive. Drug overdoses have...
BISMARCK, ND
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy