CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Be careful about hedge funds, and extremely cautious about any financial adviser talking them up

By Benjamin Edwards
thenevadaindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennie Kim, a local stockbroker, recently published a puzzling defense of hedge funds without identifying any specific threat that hedge funds need to be defended against. Readers of the piece do not learn what hedge funds are, anything about hedge funds’ existing regulatory environment, or how hedge funds perform relative to other assets. Instead, the piece leaves readers with incomplete impressions about hedge funds and Ms. Kim herself.

thenevadaindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

‘Bitcoin is the best form of money’: Investment notes from a crypto expert

Each week, the FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests. Every 25-minute episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared …. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
Kiplinger

A New Fund to Hedge Inflation

Economists can (and do) argue over just how permanent current inflationary pressures are. But they agree that consumer costs are soaring. Kiplinger forecasts 5.4% inflation through the rest of 2021, easing to 3% in 2022 – higher than the 2% average between 2016 and 2019. Investors have some familiar tools...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

7 Bond Funds to Anchor Your Retirement Portfolio

For many investors, bonds and bond funds are synonymous with income. Stocks are for growth, and bonds are designed to throw off regular coupon payments. But in a world where the 10-year Treasury note yields only 1.5% after a major spike, the notion of bonds as purely income vehicles doesn't make a lot of sense.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Three reasons to be cautious about 2022 growth – Natixis

Strategists at Natixis fear that 2022 will be a worse year for global growth than is widely thought. Weaker-than-expected global growth in 2022 would reinforce the downturn in commodity prices and the decline in inflation. Weak growth in China. “China’s growth should be expected to be weak due to population...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennie Kim
thenevadaindependent.com

In defense of hedge funds

Politics, finance, and social media collided in January of 2021. Retail investors quickly rallied together to undermine hedge funds, resulting in the now-infamous price spike for stocks such as GameStop and AMC. Policymakers responded with congressional hearings and numerous accusations, placing blame for the unusual stock activity on various parts of the market and our economy, including hedge funds. While the market events of January have certainly reverberated across Washington, D.C., they’ve badly misinformed the public on the role hedge funds play in our local and national economy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hedge Funds#Mutual Funds#Financial Adviser#Alternative Investment#Madoff Ponzi Scheme#Nevadans#The Wall Street Journal
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

5 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $25,000 in Right Now

Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but it can be a promising sign. These companies have grown at eye-popping rates, and their futures look quite promising. See if you want to add Datadog, Palo Alto Networks, PayPal, Atlassian, and/or Shopify to your portfolio. Many terrific businesses seem unstoppable -- based...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sportico

Arctos Sports Partners Fund Reaches $2.9 Billion in Assets

Sports-focused private equity firm Arctos Sports Partners has $2.9 billion in assets in its first fund and has made 14 investments, according to a person familiar with the fund’s details. The updated figure means the Arctos Fund I has more than tripled its assets under management in 2021, based on a regulatory disclosure that the firm ended last year with $866 million in assets. The fund is backed primarily by institutional investors and, given its size, is likely to stop accepting money from new investors soon, according to the person who asked not to be named because the information is private....
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy