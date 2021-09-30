Be careful about hedge funds, and extremely cautious about any financial adviser talking them up
Jennie Kim, a local stockbroker, recently published a puzzling defense of hedge funds without identifying any specific threat that hedge funds need to be defended against. Readers of the piece do not learn what hedge funds are, anything about hedge funds’ existing regulatory environment, or how hedge funds perform relative to other assets. Instead, the piece leaves readers with incomplete impressions about hedge funds and Ms. Kim herself.thenevadaindependent.com
Comments / 0