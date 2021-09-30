CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat made to CHS – students and faculty evacuated

By MercerMe Community Contributor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following message was sent this morning to CHS families by Rosetta Treece, Superintendent of Schools. MercerMe will follow up as more information is made available. There is a issue at CHS that is being investigated as a result of a threat received this morning. All students/staff have been evacuated and the police are on the scene. More information will be releases as soon possible. We ask that parents/guardian stay away from the school to ensure that we do not get in the way of the authorities.

Bomb threat “non-credible;” early dismissal for CHS and TMS per policy (updated 9/30 at 7:56pm)

A bomb threat made to Hopewell Valley Central High School (CHS) this morning was ‘a non-credible threat to which both the high school staff along with law enforcement partners are proceeding as per policy,” according to Hopewell Township Police Director Robert Karmazin. Karmazin told MercerMe at 12:36pm today that he expects that the scene will be cleared shortly.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
