Threat made to CHS – students and faculty evacuated
The following message was sent this morning to CHS families by Rosetta Treece, Superintendent of Schools. MercerMe will follow up as more information is made available. There is a issue at CHS that is being investigated as a result of a threat received this morning. All students/staff have been evacuated and the police are on the scene. More information will be releases as soon possible. We ask that parents/guardian stay away from the school to ensure that we do not get in the way of the authorities.mercerme.com
Comments / 0