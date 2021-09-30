Muniz named Ford Player of the Week

Yoe quarterback Ryan Muniz was named the Built Ford Tough Class 3A Player of the Week for last week. Cameron Yoemen High School senior Ryan Muniz is taking advantage of his opportunity to lead one of the state’s great programs after winning the battle to be the starting quarterback. Muniz was nearly flawless completing 14-15 passes for 411-yards and six touchdowns in a 70-0 rout of Caldwell. Muniz completed touchdown passes of 29, 41, 50, 58, 69 and 83-yards and didn’t take a snap in the fourth quarter. According to his coach he is a stellar student with a 3.8 GPA and is also very active in the Cameron Yoe Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a youth ambassador at First United Methodist Church in Cameron where he where he coaches a flag football team of 1st and 2nd graders.