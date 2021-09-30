CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of furlough: 'Without the scheme we would have been in trouble'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 11 million workers have had their pay supported by the furlough scheme since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The furlough scheme closes on Thursday. What has it meant for those who have depended on it?. As the furlough schemes comes to an end, it is...

www.bbc.com

Eater

The Furlough Scheme That Supported Millions of Hospitality Jobs Is Gone

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, more colloquially known as furlough, is over. First introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020 — but not before, according to U.K. Hospitality estimates, the restaurant sector laid off nearly quarter of a million workers — the scheme in which the government paid 80, then 70 , then 60 percent of people’s wages was initially envisaged as lasting until May 2020. Then it got extended to June 2020. And now, 15 months later, after supporting around nine million workers at its peak, it is finished. And while the number of hospitality workers protected by the scheme dropped precipitously through spring and summer 2021, there were still around 260,000 at the end of July.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
BBC

Furlough scheme ends with almost 1 million left in limbo

The furlough scheme closes on Thursday, with uncertainty ahead for people who have not yet fully returned to work. Nearly one million workers were expected to be on the scheme at the end of September, according to research by the Resolution Foundation. Of those on furlough in late July, about...
ECONOMY
BBC

Furlough scheme end offers recruitment hopes

Businesses have said the end of the furlough scheme should help them fill vacant positions. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was designed to keep people employed in sectors which could not operate during lockdown. Wayne Topley, managing director of Yorkshire-based Cedar Court Hotels, said it had been helpful. However, he...
RETAIL
BBC

Covid-19: Furlough scheme ends, and the grade inflation wind-back

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. It was introduced during the first lockdown, it helped pay millions of wages after coronavirus restrictions meant large parts of the economy closed but now, after 18 months, the UK's furlough scheme is ending. Furlough - or the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as it's officially known - was brought in by the government and has been praised for protecting millions of jobs. But some firms say they still need support because business hasn't returned to normal. The government says there's support in its Plan for Jobs.
BUSINESS
BBC

Furlough schemes ending in Wales mean 'difficult conversations'

Difficult conversations need to be had in workplaces as furlough schemes end in Wales, says a coach trip organiser. Liz Lewis said "international trips have been hit hard" by Covid while most other industries have been able to recover and get the custom back. She said: "We knew that the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Jobs uncertainty as £70bn furlough scheme draws to end

The £70 billion furlough programme ends on Thursday after supporting millions of UK workers over the past 18 months.However, uncertainty remains for the future of almost one million workers who were expected to be still receiving support through the financial scheme at the end of September, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates.Economists have warned that although many may find work in recovering sectors such as hospitality and travel, there is also likely to be a rise in unemployment due to new redundancies.Bloomberg reported that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new programme of grants...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid-19: UK furlough scheme ends but impact on NI workers unclear

The UK's furlough scheme ends on Thursday but the impact on Northern Ireland workers is unclear. The most recent official figures show that at the end of July, 36,000 people in Northern Ireland were still using the scheme. The number has likely come down since then. Furloughed workers will either...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Airport towns braced for jobless spike as furlough scheme ends

Airport hubs Crawley and Luton are facing a sharp jump in unemployment this week as Britain’s furlough capitals bear the brunt of an end to the Chancellor’s jobs support scheme. Experts warned the towns are the most vulnerable to a wave of job losses after new data revealed they have...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Businesses give back more than £1bn claimed through furlough scheme

Businesses have handed back more than £1 billion claimed through the Government’s furlough scheme, the Treasury has said.In the past three months alone, firms returned £300,000 because the funds had been overclaimed or they no longer needed the cash.It takes the total returned to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) since July 2020 to £1.3 billion.With the furlough scheme due to close at the end of the month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was “heartening” that so much had been paid back.“This Government stepped in to help when people needed it most, supporting 12 million jobs through furlough,” he said.“This worked....
ECONOMY
BBC

moneyweek.com

Furlough is ending – will unemployment spike?

Around one million Britons are expected to feel the pinch on their finances as the government’s furlough package came to an end yesterday. The scheme – also known as the coronavirus job retention scheme – was unveiled on 20 March last year after Covid-19 ravaged many parts of the UK economy.
BUSINESS
