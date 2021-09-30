End of furlough: 'Without the scheme we would have been in trouble'

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, more colloquially known as furlough, is over. First introduced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in March 2020 — but not before, according to U.K. Hospitality estimates, the restaurant sector laid off nearly quarter of a million workers — the scheme in which the government paid 80, then 70 , then 60 percent of people’s wages was initially envisaged as lasting until May 2020. Then it got extended to June 2020. And now, 15 months later, after supporting around nine million workers at its peak, it is finished. And while the number of hospitality workers protected by the scheme dropped precipitously through spring and summer 2021, there were still around 260,000 at the end of July.
