As Jeezy continues to expand his empire far beyond the trap house, the next step in the rapper’s evolution as a mogul is his new partnership with French liquor brand, Naud Spirits. Best known for its rich cognac, vodka, and gin, Naud Spirits is looking to tap into Jeezy’s influence in the urban market, as well as his acumen in the business of alcohol. The Atlanta rep expounded on his decision to join forces with Naud Spirits and how the partnership will be mutually beneficial in a statement coinciding with the news. “Naud’s rich history as one of the most forward-thinking distilleries...

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO