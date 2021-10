HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A 17-year-old girl was sentenced to prison for her role in connection with the murders of four members of a family in Elkview. Rebecca Lynn Walker was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Kenneth Ballard to 10 years in prison. In July, she pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

