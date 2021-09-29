Master Gardeners upgrade Courthouse landscaping

The courthouse lawn was buzzing with activity Friday Sept. 24 as the Master Gardeners continued their landscaping efforts. Discussion and planning for the new landscaping began in 2018. Designer Layne Knoche began to design the first phase of the two phase project in spring of 2019. In the Fall of 2019 the Master Gardeners began phase one, removing shrubs around the sidewalk of the Veterans memorial and planting about 150 new ones. The Master gardeners also landscaped around the First Responders memorial on the North East corner of the lawn during the first phase.