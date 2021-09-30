CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Kay Jewelers Taps Monique Lhuillier for Exclusive Bridal Jewelry Collection

By Samantha Netkin
brides.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe love a power duo—especially when diamonds are involved. Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Kay Jewelers to create a romantic bridal jewelry collection in a "dream come true" partnership for both industry-leading brands. "Kay is the authority in the [fine jewelry] space," Lhuillier tells Brides. An authority herself, the Monique Lhuillier empire boasts ready-to-wear, lingerie, home décor, fragrance, accessories, and, of course, wedding gowns.

