Kay Jewelers Taps Monique Lhuillier for Exclusive Bridal Jewelry Collection
We love a power duo—especially when diamonds are involved. Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Kay Jewelers to create a romantic bridal jewelry collection in a "dream come true" partnership for both industry-leading brands. "Kay is the authority in the [fine jewelry] space," Lhuillier tells Brides. An authority herself, the Monique Lhuillier empire boasts ready-to-wear, lingerie, home décor, fragrance, accessories, and, of course, wedding gowns.www.brides.com
