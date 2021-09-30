Kay Jewelers Taps Monique Lhuillier for Exclusive Bridal Jewelry Collection

Founded by Stephanie White in 2014, Odylyne The Ceremony was launched as an alternative to modern-day bridalwear. The designer told Brides, "I started Odylyne because I was looking for a bridal dress when I was getting married, and discovered that there was nothing that resonated with me at all. I couldn't find something that was like, the alternative to bridal, you know?" After only six years in business, the brand has established itself as a dominant name in bridal fashion, become a favorite among brides all over the world. From mini hemlines to romantic silhouettes and 21st-century designs, Odylyne is a brand we can expect to see for years to come.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO