PlayStation officially announces acquisition of Bluepoint Games

Toy Soldiers HD is unfortunately suffering another delay, as Accelerate Games has now announced the game’s new release date as October 21. The publisher posted a statement on the game’s latest setback, calling the move a “difficult decision to make but the right one”. They added “The new date is based on an issue of leaderboards displaying incorrectly, amongst some minor items we wanted to address. So instead of staggering our release, we decided it was best to hold all versions until we could release them on the same day. We are fixing the leaderboard right now. We are absolutely positive we will release them all on October 21.

