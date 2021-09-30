PlayStation officially announces acquisition of Bluepoint Games
It’s now official: Bluepoint Games are the newest member of the PlayStation Studios family, the companies have announced. Cementing the news via a post on the PlayStation Blog, head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst formally announced the move. The studio’s president Marco Thrush also offered up a statement. “PlayStation has such an iconic gaming catalog and for us there’s been nothing better than to bring some of gaming’s masterpieces to new players. Becoming a part of PlayStation Studios, empowers our team to raise the quality-bar even further and create even more impactful experiences for the PlayStation community.”www.videogamer.com
