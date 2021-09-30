CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrific News For Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
 4 days ago
Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are the talk of the National Football League after starting the season 3-0 and being the first team in NFL history to open with that record against teams that had a minimum of 10 wins the previous season.

Now the news gets even better.

The NFL announced that the Silver and Black superstar quarterback Derek Carr has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Per the NFL release:

Quarterback DEREK CARR of the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker VON MILLER of the Denver Broncos, and wide receiver JAMAL AGNEW of the Jacksonville Jaguars are the AFC Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams Players of the Month for September.

OFFENSE: QB DEREK CARR, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

  • Carr completed 88 of 136 pass attempts (64.7 percent) for a league-high 1,203 yards with six touchdowns for a 101.4 rating over the league’s first three weeks, helping the Raiders begin 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
  • He recorded at least 375 passing yards and two touchdown passes in each game and is the fourth quarterback in NFL history with at least 1,200 passing yards through his team’s first three games of a season.
  • This is the first Offensive Player of the Month award for Carr, who joins Rich Gannon (November, 2001) and Jay Schroeder (December, 1990) as the only Raiders quarterbacks to earn the honor.
  • Carr joins wide receiver Henry Ellard (December, 1988) as the only former Fresno State players to win Offensive Player of the Month.

Raider Nation 2
4d ago

way to go Carr. keep doing it set new records with a Superbowl win.

