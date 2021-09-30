CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

MSI’s versatile Delta 15 has the longest battery life we’ve seen in a gaming laptop

By Joanna Nelius
reviewed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love the power of an all-AMD system but don’t care for the flashy gamer aesthetic, MSI’s Delta 15 (available at Best Buy for $1,699.99) has you covered. Not only it is powered by an AMD processor and graphics card for great gaming performance, but its subtle design fits right into any meeting room, classroom, cafe, or library—not to mention you can leave your charging cable behind thanks to its incredible battery life. It’s not as thin or as light as an Ultrabook, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another one that excels in so many ways. MSI’s Delta 15 is a unicorn among gaming laptops.

www.reviewed.com

Comments / 0

Related
mspoweruser.com

HP announces 14-inch Laptop PC with Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor and up to 15 hours of battery life

HP today announced the new HP 14-inch Laptop PC, HP’s lightest 14-inch consumer laptop. This 14-inch Laptop PC is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. Thanks to the ARM-based Snapdragon processor, you can enjoy the optional 4G LTE and up to 15 hours of battery life. You can configure this laptop up to 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 128 GB of storage. The HP 14 inch Laptop PC is expected to be available in October at Walmart. HP did not reveal the pricing of this laptop today.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Dynabook satellite pro C40-H-103 laptop review: A budget model that excels in performance and battery life

The satellite series of laptops is back with a new pro range that promises better quality, performance and style wrapped up in one affordable package.The Japanese tech giant Toshiba first launched the satellite line back in the Nineties. But in 2016, Toshiba decided to exit the laptop market by selling over 80 per cent of its computer business to the Sharp Corporation.Toshiba was the first company to release a laptop PC back in 1985. Despite maintaining its spot on the list of top PC manufacturers throughout the years, the growth of other brands such as HP, Dell, and Lenovo made...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop and more gaming products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of gaming products, starting with the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a 14 percent discount. This laptop comes equipped with a massive 17.3-inch display capable of 240Hz refresh rates. Inside, you will find an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. You can grab one for $1,499 after a $250 discount.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Microsoft announces four new laptops including the ‘most powerful Surface we’ve ever built’

Microsoft has announced its newest generation of Surface laptops, including a new Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 3, and updates to the Surface Pro X.The $1599.99 Surface Laptop Studio, which Microsoft claims is the most powerful Surface the company has made, has a dual-hinged screen design.The computer folds up vertically, like a traditional laptop, but then folds again to create a solid surface for drawing or other work on the 14.4-inch, 2400-by-1600 pixel, 120Hz touchscreen – like the larger Surface Studio and its subsequent iterations.This is to swap between three modes: a ‘laptop mode’, a ‘stage mode’...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msi#Laptop#3d Graphics#Delta E#Reviewed#The Msi Delta 15#Tb#Ips#Hdmi#Amd Radeon Rx 6700#Wi Fi 6e#Asus
xda-developers

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a bigger screen, better battery life, and USB-C charging

Amazon has just refreshed its Kindle e-reader lineup with the launch of two new Paperwhite models. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite 11th Gen is a direct successor to the Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen. The new model offers a bigger display, better battery life, faster performance, and more. Meanwhile, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is a brand new addition, offering a more premium experience.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

MSI GP66 Leopard RTX 3080 GPU gaming laptop drops to just under $2,000

MSI's GP66 Leopard is among the best gaming laptops to buy — and also among the most expensive. Luckily, one retailer offers a solid discount on this premium gaming rig to ease the wallet strain. For a limited time, Newegg offers the MSI GP66 Leopard with RTX 3080 GPU for...
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

MSI Optix MPG321UR gaming monitor review

High resolution, high refresh gaming has been a bit of a pipe dream until now, but thanks to a handful of 4K 144Hz monitors arriving at the end of 2021 it seems this dream gaming monitor featureset is finally here to stay. The Optix MPG321UR is one of MSI's new...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Dell
The Independent

Best laptop deals in the UK for October 2021: We’ve found discounts on big-name brands

Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. Around 300 million laptops and desktops were shipped in 2020, a leap of almost 15 per cent on 2019 and the highest amount since 2008.The risk is that demand will soon outrun supply. On top of households investing in more computing technology, shipments to schools and businesses have risen while semiconductors continue to be in short supply, producing further demand for PC components.It’s predicted that the global shortage might last until 2022, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some great laptop deals out there if you take the time...
TRAVEL
Digital Trends

The gaming laptop deals you’ve been waiting for — Dell G15 and Alienware

True gamers know exactly what they’re looking for, which is why the discounts in these gaming deals, gaming laptop deals, and gaming monitor deals will be music to their ears. Now is a great time to invest in a new gaming laptop, and Dell is offering steep discounts on two of its best: the G15 Gaming Laptop and Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop. Check out these deals:
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this MSI gaming laptop is at Walmart

Get ready to game on the go with this gaming laptop! Right now, you can get the Lenovo Legion 15-inch gaming laptop for just $878 when you order it from Walmart today. That’s a savings of $121 off the regular price of $999. This powerful gaming laptop features an Nvidia GeForce graphics card for amazing picture quality, and Intel Core i7 processor for super fast load times, and a 15-inch display that doesn’t sacrifice screen quality or size for portability.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

The fully modular Framework laptop can make anyone feel like a tech wiz

Born of the Right to Repair movement, Framework (available at Framework) decided to buck modern product trends and make a stylish ultrabook laptop that’s dead-simple to modify. Framework gives easy access to detailed information and guides on every part of its laptop, going so far as to label parts with QR codes. It comes with a screwdriver so you can open the chassis yourself and swap out any part you want—even the keyboard and speakers. It’s a comfortable, sleek-looking ultrabook you’ll want to keep repairing yourself for years to come.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

The affordable Hisense U7G is an amazing TV for your new PS5 or Xbox

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. This is the best TV for gamers you can get for under $1,000. It really feels like Hisense has turned a corner in 2021. The brand, which is hugely popular in China...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 43-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy today

If you’re looking for a new 43-inch 4K TV, Best Buy has the deal for you with the TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $300 right now. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you need to hit the buy button now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy