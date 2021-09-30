MSI’s versatile Delta 15 has the longest battery life we’ve seen in a gaming laptop

If you love the power of an all-AMD system but don’t care for the flashy gamer aesthetic, MSI’s Delta 15 (available at Best Buy for $1,699.99) has you covered. Not only it is powered by an AMD processor and graphics card for great gaming performance, but its subtle design fits right into any meeting room, classroom, cafe, or library—not to mention you can leave your charging cable behind thanks to its incredible battery life. It’s not as thin or as light as an Ultrabook, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another one that excels in so many ways. MSI’s Delta 15 is a unicorn among gaming laptops.