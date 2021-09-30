CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina Public Schools gets high Moody’s rating

hometownsource.com
 4 days ago

Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Edina Public Schools’ Aaa underlying and Aa2 enhanced credit rating – the highest rating granted to public school districts. Edina Public Schools is one of three districts in the state with the rating, which it has held for many years. Moody’s report stated: “The outlook is stable because the tax base and economy will continue to be a strength given the location in the metro area and good demographic and population trends. Reserves will likely remain level because of the district’s track record of good budget management overall.”

Edina, MN
Education
City
Edina, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
