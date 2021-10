Many of the plants gardeners in colder areas grow as annuals are actually tender perennials hardy in zones 8 to 11 and can survive temps into the teens and twenties. Don’t be afraid to use hardy perennials in a container planting; they have a lot to offer besides cold tolerance.Their foliage colors change and deepen as the days get cooler and some will supply blossoms until a hard freeze finally shuts them down. Thrifty gardeners can take them out the containers at the end of the season and plant them in a protected spot to winter over for next year.

