Lottery

Powerball Jackpot Up To $620 Million

By Melanie Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePowerball Jackpot Surges To $620 Million After No Winner Wednesday Night It could still be your lucky day. The Powerball jackpot is now up to $620 million after no one matched all of Wednesday night’s numbers. Powerball is played in 44 states; the next drawing will be on Saturday. The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5 Billion Powerball prize in 2016. If you won a huge jackpot like that – who is the first person you would call to tell?

TODAY.com

Winning $432M Mega Millions ticket sold at NYC pizzeria

Someone is waking up $432 million richer Wednesday after the ticket they purchased at a New York pizzeria matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, according to lottery officials. The ticket was bought from Pronto Pizza on 48th Street and 6th Avenue, steps from Rockefeller Center in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCVB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts convenience store

BOSTON — While there were no winning tickets in Saturday night's Powerball jackpot, a Massachusetts convenience store sold a Powerball ticket that is worth $1 million, the Massachusetts Lottery said. A Powerball ticket sold at Downtown Convenience located at 40 Boylston St in Boston won a $1,000,000 prize in Saturday's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

Marylander First To Win $10 Million Powerball Double Play Ticket

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — You might want to check your ticket if you picked up a Powerball in Rockville last week. According to the Maryland Lottery, a Marylander is the first in the nation to win Powerball Double Play top prize, raking in $10 million. An Exxon gas station at 11433 Rockville Pike in Rockville sold the still unclaimed ticket in the September 27 drawing. The winning numbers are 2, 27, 51, 62 and 66, and the Powerball was 1. “It’s always exciting when the jackpot is rolling, but selling the very first $10 million-winning Double Play ticket takes it to a whole different level,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “We’ve now had a Powerball jackpot prize and a Double Play top-tier prize in Maryland this year. We can’t wait to meet the $10 million winner and help them celebrate.” Are you the winner? The Maryland lottery said winners should sign the backs of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe place. Winners of prizes over $25,000 will redeem their prizes at the lottery’s Baltimore headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
bethesdamagazine.com

North Bethesda Exxon sells $10 million lottery ticket

A gas station convenience store in North Bethesda sold an historic $10 million winning lottery ticket. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency announced this week that the Exxon at 11433 Rockville Pike sold the winning ticket that matched all of the numbers in the Sept. 27 Powerball Double Play drawing.
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
