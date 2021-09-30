Colorado Bull Elk Rescued After Getting Tangled in Phone Wire

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear found an opportunity by getting inside a truck in South Park in Park County on Tuesday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shared images of the stuck bear and the extensive damage it left behind. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) Officers say drivers should not leave their vehicle doors unlocked, nor should they leave anything with a scent inside. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “Bears are very intelligent animals and can open car doors as easily as a human can. However, they often get trapped inside after the door closes behind them,” CPW stated on social media. A bear got into a truck in #SouthPark on Tuesday & caused extensive damage. Follow a couple of simple steps to prevent bears from getting into cars. 1⃣ remove anything with a scent from your vehicle. 2⃣ make sure to always keep your car doors locked.https://t.co/9ZGhk8AJ6J pic.twitter.com/pQLveVXqr6 — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 21, 2021 An officer later opened the door to let the bear out, which then ran away. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, during late summer and early fall, bears need 20,000 calories a day to gain enough fat to survive the winter without eating or drinking.

COLORADO STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO