Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) provides an update from an internal and external design study of a standardized nuclear fuel for Small Modular Nuclear Reactors ('SMR') for use in land energy and long range space flight. The Company has determined that a TRIstructural-ISOtropic particle fuel ('TRISO') pellet provides the best candidate for a standardized fuel for the SMR market. The preferred feedstock for this fuel type pellet is a high assay, low enriched uranium feedstock due to the inherent cost and supply chain benefits. A low enriched fuel may not provide the sufficient performance for advanced optimized space travel of approximately 100,000 mph (the equivalent of reaching Mars in 58 days), resulting in two distinctly separate standardized TRISO fuel markets that overlap in stable energy supply, land or space, but not nuclear propulsion requirements. The Company now targets a standardized uranium kernel of approximately 0.5 mm, within graphite and silica layers of refractory type material made to withstand extreme heat.

INDUSTRY ・ 15 HOURS AGO