Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.

StormForge Welcomes Industry Veterans Tom Ellery and Amy Medeiros to Accelerate Kubernetes Application Optimization

Ellery and Medeiros bring proven track records of delivering products and services that support enterprise computing at scale. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / StormForge, the leader in cloud-native performance testing and resource optimization, today announced new executive hires Tom Ellery as Senior Vice President of Revenue and Amy Medeiros as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In their respective roles at StormForge, they will be responsible for overall revenue growth, company and product awareness, lead nurturing, marketing and messaging strategy, and execution.
Amarc Appoints Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announced that Jeannine Webb has joined Amarc as Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). Ms Webb, an experienced CFO in the resources industry, replaces Sebastian Tang who has resigned from his role with the Company to focus on other aspects of his expanded accounting business.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting

Company receives shareholder support to transition toward its nanotechnology and health sciences focus. Retains CORE IR for investor relations, public relations, U.S. listing advisory and capital markets advisory. GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology...
Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
State
California State
XS Financial to Participate at Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / XS Financial Inc. ('XS Financial', 'XSF' or the 'Company') (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a specialty finance company providing equipment leasing solutions to cannabis companies in the United States, is pleased to announce that management will be holding 1x1 meetings with institutional investors at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 6th and Thursday, October 7th. If you have any questions or would like to set a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 602-889-9700 or email 1x1@lythampartners.com.
Right On Brands Reports Record Quarter

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:RTON), a fully reporting SEC filer and developer of a broad line of hemp-based beverages, tinctures, and topical products including products infused with CBD, Delta-8, Delta-10, THCV, CBDV and THCO, announced today record sales for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021. 'I am proud to announce that we just finished the biggest quarter in the history of the company!' said Jerry Grisaffi CEO of Right on Brands. Grisaffi also said, '2020 was a very hard year for the company, but 2021 is going to be a record setting year, sales from our Dallas store have exceeded our expectations and our licensed store in Austin has also had a good first month in sales.'
DALLAS, TX
Peer-Reviewed Paper Explains Unprecedented Performance of BioLargo's AOS Water Treatment Technology

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced the publication of an important peer-reviewed article confirming that its innovative water treatment technology, the Advanced Oxidation System (AOS), generates highly energetic iodine molecules. The article establishes the foundational scientific principles about why the AOS is a powerful, efficient, and novel water treatment technology.
Empower Clinics Subsidiary MediSure Enters into Pilot with Care Group of Pharmacies to Carry Leading Diabetes Management Medical Devices in Canada

Agreement demonstrates ability of newly acquired medical device subsidiary to advance diabetes management platform with pharmacy chains on a national scale. VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(OTCQB:EPWCF)(FRA:8EC) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing COVID-19 specimens and developing a variety of direct to consumer testing protocols, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Medi + Sure Canada Inc. ('MediSure') has entered into a Pilot Agreement ('Pilot') with Care Group of Pharmacies ('Care Group') to carry MediSure diabetes management medical devices in their pharmacies.
Cyber Apps (CYAP) starts BETA Testing of Friendly and Fast Delivery System, obtains default judgment against East Capital Investments Corp.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP) ('Cyber Apps' or the 'Company') (Cyberappsworld.com), an acquirer and developer of innovative cyber technologies with the potential for disruptive scalability and eventual spin-off success, announces that it is commencing BETA Testing of its Friendly and Fast Delivery App in Ahmedabad, India. Cyber Apps has now obtained a default Judgement against East Capital Investments Corp.
Entrepreneur

Tata Communications And Cisco Systems Expand Global Strategic Partnership

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications, and San Jose-headquartered multinational technology conglomerate corporation Cisco Systems, on Monday announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with...
BUSINESS
Nutanix Recognizes eGroup for Enabling One of the Most Comprehensive and Digitally Transformative Hybrid Cloud Journeys for Customers - Powered by the Complete Nutanix Product Suite

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / eGroup, a national IT services firm delivering speed and certainty with digital transformation, announced today that during the Partner Xchange keynote session at Nutanix's Global .NEXT Digital Experience conference, the eGroup team was awarded the 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year Award.
CHARLESTON, SC
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the 'Securities Exchange Agreement') with 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco') and the securityholders of Goldco, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Goldco.
NEVADA STATE
Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Engages HSA Investments for UAE Expansion; HSA Investments to Facilitate Company's GCC and Africa Deal Flow

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has engaged HSA Investments of Abu Dhabi (HSA) to expand its reach throughout the Middle East region and Africa and to implement the Company's Plastic Conversion Network (PCN). Clean-Seas recently filed a patent for intellectual property protection of its PCN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Additional Progress Toward A U.S.-Based Clinical Trial.

Company has made progress with a major medical center in the Northeast and identified a path forward for this pharmaceutical. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) (www.globestarthera.com), headquartered in Richland, Washington, is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development, and treatments for disease. With a mission to 'help people begin their journeys to health,' GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Cannabis Global Launches Research Program for Psychedelics Infusions for Foods and Beverages

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has launched a new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage with psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, psilocin, baeocystin, norbaeocystin, aeruginascin, among others, found in many species of mushrooms. A major component of the program will be the development of new ways to infuse both the psychedelic compounds and fungi components into products to both improve bioavailability and to mask the bitter tastes of the fungus and its components.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MGX Minerals Announces TRISO Fuel as Focus of Standardized Nuclear Fuel Design Study for Small Modular Reactor use in Land Energy and Space Flight

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / MGX Minerals Inc. ('MGX' or the 'Company') (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG) (OTCQB:MGXMF) provides an update from an internal and external design study of a standardized nuclear fuel for Small Modular Nuclear Reactors ('SMR') for use in land energy and long range space flight. The Company has determined that a TRIstructural-ISOtropic particle fuel ('TRISO') pellet provides the best candidate for a standardized fuel for the SMR market. The preferred feedstock for this fuel type pellet is a high assay, low enriched uranium feedstock due to the inherent cost and supply chain benefits. A low enriched fuel may not provide the sufficient performance for advanced optimized space travel of approximately 100,000 mph (the equivalent of reaching Mars in 58 days), resulting in two distinctly separate standardized TRISO fuel markets that overlap in stable energy supply, land or space, but not nuclear propulsion requirements. The Company now targets a standardized uranium kernel of approximately 0.5 mm, within graphite and silica layers of refractory type material made to withstand extreme heat.
INDUSTRY
KoreaShop 24, a leading destination for expanding business

New Delhi, [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): KoreaShop 24, a leading B2B platform that facilitates trade between India and Korea. Being an ideal platform for thousands of buyers and sellers from South Korea and other parts of the world, the portal helps to achieve smooth, secure, and successful trade for its partners. Not just this, KoreaShop 24 also activates strategic partnerships for its clients and helps them to be highly effective in business operations.
WORLD
Uniza Group launches a novel solution for the management of Vitiligo

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad-based young pharma company,Company has launched a lotion - Vitellus, a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane GL 200EUK-134 in tie-up with a Canadian Company -Vitellus is a novel combination of Greyverse, Melitane, GL 200EUK-134 which is an advanced new age solution for management of Vitiligo. Vitellus lotion is a 3 in 1 solution and helps in growth of melamine and works on skin pigmentation, hair follicle pigmentation and also as a super antioxidant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gaming Technologies, Inc.'s Online Mexico Casino, Vale.mx, Hits 100,000 Registered Players

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:GMGT) ('Gametech' or the 'Company'), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has reached a milestone target of 100,000 registered players on Vale.mx, as the online casino continues to generate tremendous interest in Mexico's online gaming market.
GAMBLING
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Financing'). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $134,400 through the sale of 1,280,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to a qualified finder of $6,720 and issued 64,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

