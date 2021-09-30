CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

They came for the Leprechaun too

People's Defender
People's Defender
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20En3n_0cCyioDz00

I’m right infrequently enough that I like to point it out when it happens. This time, I wasn’t only right. I was downright prophetic.

A few weeks ago, in a column about “cancel culture,” I touched on the elimination of certain team mascots as a capitulation to toxic wokeism. I jokingly mentioned that someone ought to take a look at the Notre Dame leprechaun. Turns out, someone did. Poor little fella.

Not that anyone listens to me, of course. Plus, if there’s one thing we know about members of the woke left it’s that they have no sense of humor. So, either they took me seriously and decided to grab their proverbial pitchforks and descend – virtually, of course – on South Bend, or more likely, they concluded, on their own, that the leprechaun should be planted in a shallow grave underneath the nearest rainbow.

In a study of mascots – not a joke – Quality Logo Products ranked Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish leprechaun, bless his little green drawers, the fourth-most offensive college mascot in the nation. Fourth is not good, at least not out of 128 Division I mascots. The top three offenders all had some sort of Native American theme. The poll, which had appeared on Quality Logo’s website, has since been taken down.

The Irish news website irishcentral.com has now taken out its shillelagh to have a go at the leprechaun. Niall O’Dowd writes, “Let’s face it, the fighting Irish leprechaun hardly reflects well on the Irish no more than the dreadful term “Redskins” reflected on American Indians.”

As for what should happen to the leprechaun, O’Dowd continues, “He needs to retire to Gloca Morra where there’s a twinkle in every eye and a begob and begorrah on everyone’s lips and a drink in every hand served by a bosomy barmaid who sings “Toor a Loora Loora” on demand.

But it seems the leprechaun isn’t all that keen to walk off into the Emerald Isle sunset just yet. Notre Dame has officially declared this whole affair, “Malarkey!”

“In both the upraised fists of the leprechaun mascot and the use of the word ‘fighting,’ the intent is to recognize the determination of the Irish people and, symbolically, the university’s athletes,” the university said in a statement.

Hopefully, this sets the record straight for those who incorrectly assumed the leprechaun is making fists because he had one too many Kilkenny Cream Ale’s and went looking for trouble.

If you’re still not convinced, you can take it up with the leprechaun himself. He has his own Twitter account.

Kudos to Notre Dame and its supporters for not caving. I, while not a Notre Dame fame, happen to love leprechauns, even the pugnacious ones, and was only persuaded recently that they aren’t real. I’m still not convinced.

Not only did the leprechaun and Fighting Irish faithful refuse to give in, they apparently put the fear of the Almighty into the good folks – or just folks – at Quality Logo Products, who reposted the survey minus the “most offensive” category. And it gets a little sillier, if that’s possible. The company posted its survey methodology.

“The study participants were 55.4% male, 43.6 female, and 1% non-binary. They ranged in age from 18-79, with a median age of 36. In terms of sexual orientation, 85.1% identified as heterosexual, 2.8% as gay or lesbian, 10.9% as bisexual and the remaining 1.1% preferred not to say.”

This is important information because when analyzing any survey about mascots, my first question is always, how many bisexuals were polled?

We should just be glad that the leprechaun has stood up to the haters. He realizes that it never ends with just leprechauns. It’s only a matter of time before they come for Pistol Pete, the Demon Deacon and Purdue Pete, no relation to Pistol. What then? Do we really want to live in a world where Willie the Wildcat and Sammy the Spartan live in constant fear of exile or worse?

“No!” I say. Stand firm, all of you big-headed and sometimes unrecognizable mascots. Keep fighting the good fight, Stanford Tree and Western Kentucky’s Big Red, who looks suspiciously like McDonald’s Grimace. We have your back, or your front. It’s hard to tell the difference.

Nevertheless, for inspiration, look to the leprechaun, while you still can.

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Mosele: The chance came and I grabbed it

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele revealed that he did not expect to be in the starting lineup so soon after joining the club but has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The 21-year-old joined Pirates after a stellar campaign with Baroka, which saw him being named as the DStv Premiership...
SOCCER
thedailytexan.com

ACL day 2 came stacked

What started as heavy overcast, plagued with thick rain clouds and a crisp breeze quickly turned into coma-inducing heat waves of humidity and dehydration. Although only 82 degrees, Zilker Park melted away with each passing second. At 11 a.m., the “Star Wars” overture blared as hundreds of music-hungry fans sprinted...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leprechauns#Mascot#Redskins#Quality Logo Products#Notre Dame#Native American#Quality Logo#Irishcentral Com#Indians
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Alabama Fans’ T-Shirts Are Going Viral Today

On Saturday afternoon, one of the biggest games of the day was set to take place from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Fans packed Bryant-Denny Stadium to watch No. 1 Alabama face off against No. 12 Ole Miss. Nick Saban’s team entered as the heavy favorite against Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. Before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA Today

Paul Finebaum ranks college football's top four

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has ranked college football’s top four teams following week one action. Week one was very eventful. Let’s recap what happened in week one. UNC fell to Virginia Tech on Friday night. Georgia dominated Clemson’s offense and won a 10-3 brawl over the Tigers. Ohio State held off Minnesota to win 45-31. LSU lost on the road to Chip Kelly and UCLA. Penn State won a defensive battle at Wisconsin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Notre Dame fans should be embarrassed Cincinnati took over their stadium

The Cincinnati Bearcats fanbase invaded Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had far from the easiest 2021 campaign, as evidenced by their narrow victories over Florida State and Toledo to kick off the year. But, things got easier, as they handily defeated both Purdue and Wisconsin to improve to 4-0. Now, they looked to go 5-0 with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
TMZ.com

WNBA Players Throw Punches In Wild Brawl, All-Star Apologizes

All hell broke loose when several WNBA players threw wild punches outside a day club in Atlanta earlier this year ... and now, one of the women involved is apologizing. The video is insane -- Atlanta Dream All-Star Courtney Williams is seen getting in an all-out brawl in front of a local food truck back in May ... squaring up and going after several women throughout the violent incident.
BASKETBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix engaged to Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is leading the Tigers against Penn State on Saturday, but he celebrated a major win before the season. Nix and his girlfriend, Izzy Smoke, a Tigers cheerleader, are engaged. The couple announced the news on Aug. 2, with Smoke posting a photo of the 2 celebrating the occasion at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
duboiscountyherald.com

Rangers turning point came in county rivalry

FERDINAND — The annual renewing of the Forest Park and Southridge tennis rivalry is a signature match for the Rangers. In many cases, the outcome can spur the second half of the season. The Rangers (8-7, 7-4) edged their county foe 3-2 on Sept. 7, the start of a five-game...
FERDINAND, IN
People's Defender

People's Defender

460
Followers
999
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy