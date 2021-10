LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has launched a new research initiative to develop methods to infuse food and beverage with psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin, psilocin, baeocystin, norbaeocystin, aeruginascin, among others, found in many species of mushrooms. A major component of the program will be the development of new ways to infuse both the psychedelic compounds and fungi components into products to both improve bioavailability and to mask the bitter tastes of the fungus and its components.

