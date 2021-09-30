COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to grow in Door County

The severity of COVID-19 cases is rearing its head in Door County as four more people have been hospitalized since Monday. In addition to the four hospitalizations, Door County Public Health also reported 57 new positive COVID-19 cases among the 155 tests performed since it last released its numbers. The number of active cases went up 41 to 411. Door County Public Health said earlier this week it is now able to provide booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. It is currently recommended for those 65 years or older, all residents in long-term care, and those between the ages of 50 and 64 with certain underlying conditions. Younger people who are immunocompromised and those who may have an increased risk due to their occupation may also get the booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available at the county’s eight flu vaccines during the next two months.