David A. Baumann
David A. Baumann, 73, of Sturgeon Bay died peacefully, surrounded by family on September 24, 2021. He was born September 27, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin, the son of Charles and Catherine Baumann. David graduated from Pius XI High School, class of 1965. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a PFC in the Military Police. After the military, he married Jean M. Lahr in 1969. They eventually retired to Door County, Wisconsin and recently celebrated 52 years of marriage.doorcountydailynews.com
