Chicago Bears: Keys To Victory Over the Detroit Lions in Week 4

The Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4. Here are some keys to victory so they avoid another embarrassment. The Chicago Bears go back at it this week after a humiliating loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Actually, humiliating is too weak of a word to describe the destruction. Head coach Matt Nagy put out a game plan that would fail in a youth football game, and when the plan predictably failed he did nothing in terms of adjustments. He failed rookie quarterback Justin Fields and put him in a position to flounder.