Space: the final frontier, is always up to something. Sometimes the surprises are natural and other times they are man-made and more predictable. The other day I was driving down Washington Street and thought I saw a light streak across the sky. When I got home I checked my dashcam footage and I wasn't crazy. I was surprised too. I posted the footage on a local Facebook group to see if others had seen it. People commented from all around Southern Idaho that they had seen it in Hailey, Twin Falls, and Buhl. These random lights in the sky always get our attention and we love seeing them.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO