CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Nappy Boy Radio: Celebrate T-Pain With These 10 Classics

By J. Bachelor
theboxhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves – not to mention strip clubs. I’m talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn’t a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn’t in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave – some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would’t have gotten projects like Kanye West‘s 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak.

theboxhouston.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
CELEBRITIES
radiofacts.com

Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

OUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS”. BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Gets Petty With Drake, Lil Wayne, & Mack Maine

Come on, now... you can't have a Young Money reunion without The Queen!. This week, Drake, Lil Wayne, Mack Maine, and a bunch of other Young Money-affiliated artists and executives met up for Lil Wayne's thirty-ninth birthday, celebrating together and remembering all of the good times they had back in the day. They shared pictures all over social media, but one very notable person was missing from the shots: Nicki Minaj. The superstar rapper seemingly wasn't invited to the get-together, prompting her to playfully throw some shade on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Kanye
Person
T Pain
Person
Akon
Person
Yung Joc
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

BIA Joins T-Pain & Kehlani On ‘I Like Dat (Remix)’: Listen

T-Pain and Kehlani bring along rapper BIA for the remix of ‘I Like Dat.’. The rapper hinted at a collab with the femcee earlier this week, when he posted a screenshot of his DM with a caption that read “Someone tell @bia to answer her DMs…….”. The original version, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Wit#Canadian
theboxhouston.com

Wale & J. Cole Join Forces For ‘Poke It Out’ [NEW MUSIC]

Wale has delivered on two occasions for his upcoming Folarin 2 album. The first, “Angels” with Chris Brown, kept right in line with producer Hitmaka‘s love of common sample flips, in this case, Diddy‘s “I Need A Girl Pt. 1.” The second, “Down South” with Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream, took the D.C. native back to Texas courtesy of Harry Fraud‘s flip of “Still Tippin.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Reveals Surprising Secret About Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Ad-Libs

Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott often interacts with her fans on Twitter, sometimes unearthing some inside information involving her music industry past. On Wednesday (September 28), Misdemeanor provided a little insight into Aaliyah’s ad-libs on the 1996 One In A Million single,”4 Page Letter,” in which she begins the track with, “Yo, turn my music up. Up some more. Up some more. Up a little bit more.” According to Missy, it was all a happy accident.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy