Denmark, WI

New center revs diesel education

By Tim Kowols
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou will hear the sounds of diesel trucks and engines driving past the Casco Career Academy after the Ahnapee Diesel Center was formally dedicated on Wednesday evening. Officials from Luxemburg-Casco School District, Kewaunee School District, Denmark School District and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College hosted the open house that will house the first credit-bearing, diesel-only high school education program in the state. Students going through the program will have a head start on other people pursuing the degree by earning a one-year technical diploma in diesel maintenance technician training and having the credits to pursue other programs. Luxemburg-Casco Superintendent Glenn Schlender says he is happy with how it turned out and the support it has already received.

