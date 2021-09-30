CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

Congressional term limits discussion comes to town

The Tomahawk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, center, and Rep. Scotty Campbell, right, lead a discussion on congressional term limits at the Johnson County Library. Submitted photo. In recent months, controversy sparked by comments and decisions made by local government officials has triggered groups to consider term limits and who to vote for in upcoming elections. This line of thought has become more prevalent, and now representatives are bringing a larger scale version to locals’ attention. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Tennessee Chair For U.S. Term Limits, visited Mountain City on Thursday, September 23, as part of his statewide tour promoting these limits.

Buckeye Brown
4d ago

All they do is talk about this. It will never happen. Just like doing away with the time change. All talk no action. Politicians are so corrupt and nothing will change. When you have so many politicians making a career out of it you will never get the votes to change it

