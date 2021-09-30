Congressional term limits discussion comes to town
Knoxville Mayor Glenn Jacobs, center, and Rep. Scotty Campbell, right, lead a discussion on congressional term limits at the Johnson County Library. Submitted photo. In recent months, controversy sparked by comments and decisions made by local government officials has triggered groups to consider term limits and who to vote for in upcoming elections. This line of thought has become more prevalent, and now representatives are bringing a larger scale version to locals’ attention. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Tennessee Chair For U.S. Term Limits, visited Mountain City on Thursday, September 23, as part of his statewide tour promoting these limits.www.thetomahawk.com
