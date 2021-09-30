hopefully the ROY bus is fired up and ready to go

May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843. Ngata is giving best effort but needs to stop begging for a flag and just go make the play. He is being held but more effort to make the catch would expose the holding. Throwing up his hands at the ref is not going to help him make a play. DJ is trying to include Ross but, for whatever reason Ross seems to lack his old determination to make a great catch. Add to that Ross id not a slot receiver. We do not have a slot receiver and just need to abandon that position. Go four wide and go routes or use two TE sets and run the ball. If defense can hold up, and they are not that great in pass defense, games can be won. Low mistakes and solid play with the team we have can win games. No way a 2nd tier QB should be able to shred the middle of the field as BC QB did. Our current status is on the entire team, not just on DJ.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO