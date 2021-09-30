CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

hopefully the ROY bus is fired up and ready to go

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou wouldn't know that by watching the media..... Re: you wouldn't know that by watching the media..... or watching the offense. I'll believe it when I see it. I agree, but as a Clemson fan, I will always watch and hope. Oh we're on the ROY bus... just cant get...

Wheels Came Off The ROY BUS

Somebody stole the wheels off the Roy Bus and left it sitting on 4 cinder blocks on the side of I-40 after it broke down outside of Raleigh. Has any college FB team in modern history ever started the season ranked #2 in polls and after first 4 games fell to 25th ranked team?
ramblinwreck.com

Cross Country Wraps Up Roy Griak Invitational

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech cross country competed at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The women’s team finished sixth overall in the 6k race and the men’s team finished 13th overall in the 8k race. “We didn’t have the day we wanted in either race. I’d say the women...
Daily News

Ready To Go ... Again

Palatka coach Turner OK with extra week off as team gets back on field Friday. The stop-start nature of the Palatka Junior-Senior High School football team’s season could be a tad annoying to more than a few people. But first-year coach Patrick Turner does not see it that way…
tigernet.com

TNET: Clemson RB named ACC running back of the week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that running back Kobe Pace has earned ACC Running Back of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s 19-13 win against Boston College on Saturday. Clemson has now earned a total of 547 weekly honors since 1968, including six honors Read Update »
tigernet.com

The bye week came at a great time

For this team. Hopefully, this extra week will help us recover from injuries, clean up our offensive miscues, and give our coaches more time to make changes to play calling. Hopefully we can make some changes that will work a little better and be successful and give the players a little confidence.
tigernet.com

My favorite part of the game Saturday

Was when they honored the Staff Sergeant as Hero of the Game. The soldier looked uncomfortable to be the center of attention and almost seemed to look for a place to hide, but evidently, he had wreaked havoc on quite a few Taliban in his time overseas. The more the...
tigernet.com

QB going forward

Pleading ignorance here .I don't always know the fine details about incoming and potential recruits .I watched that video of Klubnik and he makes you almost swoon over the way he can move on his feet ! But is Arch Manning still the ultimate target for Clemson in 23 ? I haven't heard much about Manning lately . Our offense thrives so much on a quarterback that is mobil .Klubnic seems to check that box off but what about Manning ? I've never watched Manning at all .
tigernet.com

Chicken Curse Saturday play of the day in case you missed it!

Re: Chicken Curse Saturday play of the day in case you missed it!. Re: Chicken Curse Saturday play of the day in case you missed it!. Did your memory bank lose that little blip of Ray Ray doing the EXACT same thing when he played for Clemson?. Guess what team...
tigernet.com

Those 20 Clemson Transfers David Pollack Speaks of...

I really don't think losing these guys has caused Clemson to be worse this year. They have only lost 1 OL. And 6 QB/RB. 11 from the defense, that is still one of the best in the country. As Dabo mentioned tonight...most of the transfers were guys who were out...
tigernet.com

Am I the only one whose brain had a difficult time

I was pulling for Brady, but caught myself saying "YES!!!" whenever New England made a good play. It was hard to rewrite 20 years of code. But I am having issues with breaking my brain from thinking "as long as we have two minutes and a one score deficit, I have no doubt we will win this" and instead making it think "if we have a one score lead and they have at least two minutes, it's a 50-50 proposition".
tigernet.com

Another potential PORTAL SCENARIO next season ...

Klubnik arrives and wows everyone in the spring. He is looking better than DJ and naturally another Kelly Bryant vs Trevor Lawrence is brewing. DJ continues to struggle and Cade gets the nod so ... DJ hits the portal. And here’s the funny part. Somewhere on the west coast, some...
tigernet.com

A peek into self scouting this week at Clemson:

Caldwell: Hey, Tony. It looks like we’ve been running it up the middle for no gain on first down for 3 years straight. It’s making my OL look bad. Should we change?. Dabo: Man, doing that set us up for 15 OUT OF THE GATE against BC with the Ross end around. I don’t see a problem. CJ?
tigernet.com

DJ does not seem to have a fav receiver

May 6, 2020: "I know I went to Clemson and got a degree, prob more than you ever did. And I bet my IQ is higher than yours too !" sociologycoot843. Ngata is giving best effort but needs to stop begging for a flag and just go make the play. He is being held but more effort to make the catch would expose the holding. Throwing up his hands at the ref is not going to help him make a play. DJ is trying to include Ross but, for whatever reason Ross seems to lack his old determination to make a great catch. Add to that Ross id not a slot receiver. We do not have a slot receiver and just need to abandon that position. Go four wide and go routes or use two TE sets and run the ball. If defense can hold up, and they are not that great in pass defense, games can be won. Low mistakes and solid play with the team we have can win games. No way a 2nd tier QB should be able to shred the middle of the field as BC QB did. Our current status is on the entire team, not just on DJ.
tigernet.com

TNET: Swinney says Clemson won't "change to change" on transfer portal policy

Clemson's use of the transfer portal -- or lack thereof -- has come under the spotlight as analysts seek to figure out why the perennial Playoff contender has stumbled out of the blocks in 2021. ESPN College GameDay analyst David Pollack referenced a couple of times heading into last weekend that Cl Read Update »
tigernet.com

What incentive will there be for Bama/UGA to win the SECCG?

Assuming of course that Alabama and Georgia cruise into the SECCG undefeated, what incentive will either have for winning that game? The loser will still be in the CFP. There is no clear Number 3 team that these two would want to avoid playing in the CFP.
tigernet.com

About the after game practice.....

The real question is Does the ballboy who was shagging throws have any eligibility left ? (IF they were actually connecting on the throws) PS: Everyone is comparing this year to last - STOP . Last year doesn't matter. Last year and DJ's high school highlights dont matter. And by...
