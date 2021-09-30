Town of St. Paul gets a spotlight of progress with Appalachian Regional Commission

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced that Tuesday is the beginning of alternating walk-in service days across all 75 customer service centers. DMV customers may now choose to schedule an appointment in advance or walk-in for service needs. Walk-in services are available every other day– Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Other days of the week will operate by appointment only, where no walk-ins will be serviced. Virginia DMV centers began operating on an appointment-only basis when the pandemic began. Officials chose to keep this option around, as many residents say it cuts down on wait times and assures a time and date to be serviced. DMV officials say many needs are also available fully online, where a trip to a DMV center is no longer necessary. More information on Virginia DMV services, appointments, and walk-ins can be found on dmvNOW.com.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO