Get your trip into Rocky Mountain National Park in now - there is officially only one main road open through the park for the rest of the season. As of this morning (Oct. 4) Old Fall River Road is closed for the season. Normally, when the road closes on the fourth, it's only closed to vehicles. However, maintenance and repair needs will keep the road closed for foot traffic and bikers as well.

TRAVEL ・ 20 HOURS AGO