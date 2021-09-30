CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Main Street Food Truck Festival is back this weekend, and it’s got its eyes on reducing food truck waste

By Stephanie Smittle
Arkansas Times
 5 days ago
SATURDAY 10/2. Capitol & Main Streets. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Downtown Little Rock’s largest gathering of food trucks celebrates its 10th birthday this year with more than 60 food trucks rolling in to cure your hankerings for wok-fired soba noodles, frozen lemonade, loaded fries, elotes, gulf shrimp, funnel cakes, Italian ice and lots more grub, plus handcrafted art from local makers. Find the full list of trucks and vendors at mainstreetfoodtrucks.com. Bonus: The food truck fest is phasing in a sustainability initiative this year, requiring that trucks serve their wares in certified compostable products, and contracting with a company called Food Loops to sort festival waste into recyclables, compostables and landfill waste when the festival ends.

Press Waffle Co. opens in SoMa

Press Waffle Co., a new restaurant in SoMa in the commercial building at 1424 Main St., directly across the street from Boulevard, opened the first weekend of September to long lines and eventually sold out of dough. “It was a complete mad house,” co-owner Rosemary Compton said. “There’s no way...
