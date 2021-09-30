Main Street Food Truck Festival is back this weekend, and it’s got its eyes on reducing food truck waste

This weekend has to be one of the most flavorful of the year. We’re not sure how four festivals and the inaugural Pulaski County Fair landed on the same weekend, with rain in the forecast no less, but here we are. Things are moving forward it seems, but check this space if it rains and we’ll try to keep you updated. Personally, I think that all the moisture is going to push off to the East, but who knows. Might have to dust off the old umbrella.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO