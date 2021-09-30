CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Bull Elk Rescued After Getting Tangled in Phone Wire

By Dave Jensen
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's was almost ironic, as the bull elk was caught up in some errant phone wire that was hanging too low, but couldn't make a call. It's a situation that can remind any child of the 70s or 80s of getting the family's landline phone's 20-foot cord all wrapped up around you. I'm very sure the bull elk found no humor in his predicament.

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

