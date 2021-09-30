CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes should be delayed a year – England's cricketers have endured enough Covid chaos

By Oliver Brown
Telegraph
 4 days ago

For an illustration of Australia’s zero-Covid doom-loop, take the father handcuffed in a Sydney park recently with his infant daughter in his lap, as police arrested him for not wearing a mask. Or the returning Olympians forced to quarantine for almost a month despite being double-jabbed and tested daily while in Tokyo. Or the dire warning for fans attending an Australian Rules game in Adelaide “not to touch that ball” for fear of catching the virus.

