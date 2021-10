Fortnite’s latest update to Battle Royale adds lots of content to Chapter 2, Season 8. Here’s what’s new in this update. One of the biggest additions to this update is the addition of Chili Chug Splash, a new item that’s an upgraded version of the classic Chug Splash. Like the original item, Chili Chug Splash can be thrown and restores both health and shield based on who’s in the splash zone, but this item can also give any affected players a speed boost. However, this item has a rarity of Exotic, and can be bought from The Brat or found from Loot Llamas.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO