First Ever Rock the Dock Live Concert on 9/11 a Huge Success. This past Saturday, Sept. 11, marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on New York City, the Pentagon and United Flight 93 and has since been named “Patriot Day.” In honor of the first responders, veterans, and military who served that day, the Harrison Chamber of Commerce organized and promoted a live music concert at Saxton Park on Budd Lake – the first of its kind. Dubbing it “Rock the Dock,” the concert was intended to be a place for the community to come together and celebrate our freedom, enjoy some music, and to let those families who lost a loved one on that fateful day know that “We Will Never Forget.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO