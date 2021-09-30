Copperheads’ volleyball closing in on region title

With a win Thursday night, the Catawba Ridge volleyball team can lock up a Region 3-4A title. The Copperheads are undefeated with two region matches left. They will host Lancaster Thursday night at The Arena and with a win will secure the region title. Catawba Ridge is 6-0 in the region. They will still have to face Indian Land Oct. 5 to finish out region play. The next closest teams in the region are both Indian Land and South Pointe, who each have two losses. Catawba Ridge is now 14-7 overall on the season.