Horror Highlights: MIDNIGHT MASS, RAGING GRACE, SLEEPY HOLLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article--------- SHUDDER ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL FILM RAGING GRACE: "AMC Network’s Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today the new Original Film Raging Grace, written and directed by BIFA-nominee Paris Zarcilla (Pommel, The Century Egg), produced by Chi Thai (The Promise, Little Miss Sumo) and starring Filipina actress Max Eigenmann (Verdict) and David Hayman (The Boy in the Striped Pajamas, Finding Your Feet). Described as a “Coming of Rage” film, which spotlights the Filipino immigrant experience through a blend of horror and drama, Raging Grace begins production this November in the UK and will debut in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in 2022. In Raging Grace, an undocumented Filipina immigrant lands a job as a careworker for a seemingly terminal old man, securing a better life for her and her daughter. But a dark discovery threatens to destroy everything she’s strived for and holds dear.

dailydead.com

The Verge

Netflix’s Midnight Mass is more slow-burning horror from the creator of Hill House

Throughout the Haunting anthology, creator Mike Flanagan has carved out a very particular brand of horror. Both Hill House and Bly Manor are slow and methodical, with intricate stories that carefully weave together ghostly scares with family drama. Their small scope keeps them focused. Flanagan’s latest, Midnight Mass, isn’t part of that anthology, though in many ways it feels like it is. It has the same patient build-up, the intense focus on family dynamics, and even some of the same cast. But Midnight Mass also increases the scope — and the scares. Instead of a single family home, its story encompasses a small fishing village, and instead of ghosts it’s more about monsters. It takes a bit to get going, but by the end it descends into pure and gruesome horror.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Midnight Mass’ Review: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Horror Series Is a Long Sermon Worth Hearing Out

Growing up Catholic, homilies tend to invoke more fear than enlightenment. Every Sunday (or, for those who also attended Catholic school, every Sunday and Friday), the repetitive, rigorously structured rhythms of Mass pivot on what the priest says during the ceremony’s one open-ended section. After the priest reads the day’s assigned passage from the Bible, he interprets the scripture however he sees fit. In theory, the homily is meant to help explain the oft-mysterious word of God — the priest, who God speaks through, finds meaning in these ancient words that reflects key lessons for the present day, bringing the...
TV & VIDEOS
kion546.com

‘Midnight Mass’ delivers Netflix a creepy horror series that’s a bit too long winded

As is often the case with such fare, “Midnight Mass” begins as a creepy, provocative horror yarn and finally can’t deliver on its promise. Created by “The Haunting of Hill House’s” Mike Flanagan, the Netflix series deserves praise for its distinctive ambitions and jolting surprises but too often plays like a long-winded sermon, frittering around the edges of its homily.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Is Crockett Island Real? Where ‘Midnight Mass’ Was Filmed

Few shows embrace their setting like Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass. In the first few episodes of the Netflix limited series, the tiny island of Crockett Island feels borderline claustrophobic. Yet as the series progresses, that evolves, transforming the discomforts of a small town into a true community that’s willing to pay the steepest price imaginable.
TV SERIES
Cheddar News

Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' Star Kate Siegel on Horror Built Out of Religious Concepts

If you're looking for a new horror show to binge we've got one that's sure to keep you on your toes. Netflix's 'Midnight Mass' is from the creative mind of writer and director Mike Flanagan. The seven-episode series tells the tale of a small, isolated island community rocked by the return of a disgraced young man and the arrival of a charismatic priest. New scream queen Kate Siegel plays Erin, a woman who returns back to the island to find out things aren't how they used to be. She joined us to talk about the new role and the spookiest set she's worked on.
TV & VIDEOS
#Cannes Film Festival#Sleepy Hollow#Horror Film#Documentary Film#Catholic#Amc Network#Bifa#Filipina#Filipino#Vp Of Acquisitions#British#Southeast Asian
goombastomp.com

Midnight Mass Is A Grand, Grotesque Horror Masterpiece

If you haven’t noticed, there are few modern filmmakers with quite the output of Mike Flanagan in recent years; since 2016, he’s amassed nine writing/co-writing and directing credits. That amalgamation of original works and adaptations have saturated horror media culture with his stylistic choices – perhaps to a fault, given how familiar so much of last year’s The Haunting of Bly Manor felt. Midnight Mass – debuting its seven episode season Friday on Netflix – being the ninth amongst these works (his tenth, The Midnight Club, is already being filmed) seems fitting; as the divine number in this cycle of work, Midnight Mass is arguably Flanagan’s greatest work to date, a mosaic of his familiar themes elevated by an unbelievable harmony of performance and direction that’s easily among the best TV of 2021.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s horror series Midnight Mass turns personal obsessions into gory nightmares

Netflix’s horror series Midnight Mass begins with an act of immense cruelty. A drunk driver, Riley (Zach Gilford), crashes into another car. The young woman he hit is thrown through her window, and lies dying on the rain-slicked pavement while he sits on the curb with barely a scratch. As he realizes she won’t survive, he turns to God and begins to pray, but gets no answer. These dueling cruelties — both human, in Riley’s fatal lack of care for others, and cosmic, in the abjectly random nature of his victim’s death — are a bleakly perfect tone-setter for the newest horror series from Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan. While the show is filled to the brim with supernatural scares, it’s more concerned with the terrible things people do to each other, and the ways acceptance and accountability can bring about change.
TV SERIES
Daily Free Press

REVIEW: ‘Midnight Mass’ combines horror with biblical themes

I am addicted to horror. As a self-proclaimed junkie, I am very well-acquainted with the works of King, Kubrick, Hitchcock, Stoker and more. You name it, I have seen it or read it. So when I heard Mike Flanagan — the creator of “The Haunting of Hill House” — released a new show, I stopped, dropped and rolled right into my bed and grabbed my laptop, ready to binge watch it.
RELIGION
EW.com

Midnight Mass creator dissects the big twists and turns of his addicting horror series

Mike Flanagan unpacks the major surprises and Easter eggs in the puzzle-box drama. Warning: Spoilers from the entirety of Midnight Mass are discussed in this article. It was after Mike Flanagan's first communion in the Catholic church, but before his confirmation, that he faced a conundrum. "So, if we're drinking blood and eating flesh to stay alive forever, aren't we vampires?" He was asking his parents, much to their dismay, about drinking "the blood of Christ" and eating "the body of Christ" at every Sunday ceremony as a child. He even posed this query during Sunday School.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

R29 Recaps: The Many Horrors of Netflix’s Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan terrified us with The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor, but now he's back with a new goal: to make us believers. Instead of having us believe in ghosts this time, his new Netflix series Midnight Mass is making us believe in heaven and hell. The show takes place on a depressing island where a charismatic priest (played by Hamish Linklater) arrives, offering miracles that could renew the faith of the islanders — at a price.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Midnight Mass Spoiler Review: Mike Flanagan's New Horror Series Is Devastating And Often Brilliant

"What happens when you die?" It's a question asked multiple times in "Midnight Mass," the talky, heartbreaking, fascinating new bit of religious horror from creator/writer/director Mike Flanagan. Flanagan has said this is his most personal project yet, something he's been working towards for his entire career, and it shows – he's poured his heart and soul into this thing, which is both a blessing and a hindrance. Watching "Midnight Mass," you get the sense that Flanagan has so much he wants to say, and he puts all of those words into the mouths of his characters, many of whom go off on extremely long existential monologues. The monologuing can get exhausting and a touch distracting – no one talks like this.
RELIGION
theplaylist.net

‘Midnight Mass’: Mike Flanagan Stumbles Trying To Mix Horror With A Message In His Latest Netflix Fright [Review]

Netflix has been generous to Mike Flanagan over the last five years, and the consequence of that generosity is style dilation. Flanagan spent the early stages of his career directing movies like “Absentia,” “Oculus,” “Hush,” and “Before I Wake,” small-scale horror efforts with distinctly human hearts; he wasn’t the first filmmaker to care about his cast of victims-in-waiting, but compassion was his prize ingredient, the quality he expressed even at each movie’s peak of suspense. Now, he’s the “The Haunting” guy, whether it’s “Hill House” or “Bly Manor,” and the “Doctor Sleep” guy, which by now makes him the de facto “Stephen King if Stephen King isn’t available” guy. Flanagan’s compassion remains, but the gulf between his past and present is so great as to be stultifying.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Kate Siegel on the Humor, Horror and Holy Mess of Making ‘Midnight Mass’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Midnight Mass Season 1. Don’t read before finishing all 7 episodes!]. By now, you should have devoured Midnight Mass, the new seven-episode thriller from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor). That’s not only because we’re about to spill a bunch of stuff about the series, but also because it’s a damn triumph. Horrifying and heartbreaking, insightful and daringly spiritual, the long-gestated project stars Flanagan’s wife Kate Siegel as Erin Greene, one of the residents of the isolated Crockett Island, which is beset by a series of supernatural events coinciding with the sudden arrival of a new priest (Hamish Linklater), and the return of prodigal son Riley Flynn (Zach Gilford, Friday Night Lights).
TV & VIDEOS

