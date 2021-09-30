Horror Highlights: MIDNIGHT MASS, RAGING GRACE, SLEEPY HOLLOW INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Throughout the Haunting anthology, creator Mike Flanagan has carved out a very particular brand of horror. Both Hill House and Bly Manor are slow and methodical, with intricate stories that carefully weave together ghostly scares with family drama. Their small scope keeps them focused. Flanagan’s latest, Midnight Mass, isn’t part of that anthology, though in many ways it feels like it is. It has the same patient build-up, the intense focus on family dynamics, and even some of the same cast. But Midnight Mass also increases the scope — and the scares. Instead of a single family home, its story encompasses a small fishing village, and instead of ghosts it’s more about monsters. It takes a bit to get going, but by the end it descends into pure and gruesome horror.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO