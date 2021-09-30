CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Kenneth Fred Gebhardt – Obit

 5 days ago

Kenneth Fred Gebhardt, 78, of Crookston, MN, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, in Sanford on Broadway Hospital, Fargo, ND. Kenny was born in Crookston MN on October 29, 1942, the son of Freddie and Henrietta (Horesji) Gebhardt. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Euclid. He grew up in Euclid, MN, and later moved to Crookston where he graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture. Kenny was an excellent carpenter/cabinet maker all his life, a trade he learned while attending the Northwest School. His last employment before retirement was with A & L Siding of Grand Forks.

