CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dog The Bounty Hunter Might Have Ulterior Motive To Finding Brian Laundrie

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYlFL_0cCyWOy100
Photo: Getty Images/@gabspetito/Instagram

Duane ' Dog the Bounty Hunter ' Chapman may have a possible ulterior motive for his involvement in the search for Brian Laundrie -- the fiancé of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death -- who the bounty hunter claims is still alive and he's closing in on.

Variety.com reports Thinkfactory Media is shopping a new series starring Champan amid his recent insertion into the nationally publicized search for Laundrie.

Chapman famously starred in A&E 's Dog the Bounty Hunter series for eight seasons, as well as the CMT series Dog and Beth: On the Hunt alongside his late wife, Beth Chapman , for two seasons.

The couple was also featured in the A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives , which chronicled Beth's cancer diagnosis in 2017.

Dog's most recently starred in the WGN America series Dog's Most Wanted , which aired in Fall 2019, while another series, Dog's Unleashed , was scheduled to air on the streaming service UnleashedTV before being scrapped, Variety reports.

Thinkfactory's latest pitch involving the bounty hunter is reported to chronicle Chapman's day-to-day life and exploits, which would likely include his recent involvement in the search for Laundrie.

On Wednesday (September 29), sources with knowledge of the situation told TMZ Champan was moving toward a remote site where Laundrie is believed to be hiding.

TMZ reported Chapman claimed he'd "be at the site in less than an hour" at the time of publication at 12:29 ET and the famed bounty hunter obtained information that would lead him to Laundrie, who was believed to be alive and moving around as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday (September 28).

Chapman later shared a video update on his verified Twitter account from a Florida dock Wednesday afternoon, which he specified was from earlier in the morning, claiming "the search now is really on, the search has just begun."

"UPDATE: Video is from this morning — earlier today we launched an active and specific search in a key area based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching," Chapman tweeted. "Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed. More to follow..."

On Monday (September 27), Champan told FOX News he received a tip that Laundrie's parents spent the night with their son in Fort De Soto Park on multiple occasions from September 1-3 and September 6-8.

"They were registered, went through the gate. They’re on camera. They were here," he told Fox News exclusively on Monday evening. "We think at least if he’s not here right now, we are sure he was caught on camera as he went in the gate — that he was here for sure. Not over in the swamp."

However, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office told FOX 35 Orlando that it has received no confirmed tips or signings of Laundrie in response to Chapman's claim.

Additionally, FOX News obtained police dispatch audio of Laundrie's mother, Roberta , calling the police on Chapman, who was spotted banging on the door of the North Port, Florida home where Laundrie and Petito lived last Saturday (September 25).

“It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us. The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive,” Chapman told FOX News .

On Monday (September 27), authorities in Florida announced they were scaling back efforts as the FBI took over the lead in the investigation into Laundrie's whereabouts.

Last week, an arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie after a grand jury indicited him for his "use of unauthorized devices" during the events following the death of Petito, whose remains were found on September 19 in Wyoming and confirmed to be the missing 22-year-old days later.

The indictment obtained by CNN accuses Laundrie, 23, of using a debit card and PIN number for accounts that didn't belong to him between August 30 to September 1 in order to make purchases totaling more than $1,000.

A source close to Laundrie's family told CNN the 23-year-old left his own wallet and cell phone behind when he was last seen leaving his parents' Florida home 10 days ago after he initially returned to the area from a cross-country road trip without Petito, who was reported missing on September 11.

The source added that Laundrie's parents were concerned he might harm himself at the time he left their home.

An attorney for Laundrie's family emphasized that the arrest warrant isn't related specifically to Petito's death, rather incidents committed by Laundrie afterward.

"It is my understanding that the arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie is related to activities occurring after the death of Gabby Petito and not related to her actual demise," Steve Bertolino said in a statement. "The FBI is focusing on locating Brian and when that occurs the specifics of the charges covered under the indictment will be addressed in the proper forum."

"While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito's homicide," added FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider . "We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie's role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI."

On September 24, local and federal authorities continued to search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a nature preserve estimated to be around 25,000 acres, in North Port near his family home after pausing September 23 due to darkness.

Comments / 261

Linda Crockett
2d ago

who cares WHY...here is a why...why aren't the people in the picture at the campsite being grilled about Brian...why isn't the sister being grilled for the cover up actions in her interview ....why is this derelict family being treated with kid gloves by the Police......

Reply(11)
100
Alicia VonLorenz Conover
4d ago

Does it matter if he has an anterior motive? He's a bounty hunter. If he can find Brian, why does it matter what his motives are?

Reply(21)
89
Chef Loui
2d ago

Maybe if the police would have had an ulterior motive she would be alive. Give the guy some credit already. He’s out there stirring the pot. That’s a good thing.

Reply(3)
39
Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
imdb.com

Police Find "No Known" Connection Between Brian Laundrie and Man on Surveillance Footage

One possible lead as to Brian Laundrie's whereabouts has resulted in a dead end. The search for Gabby Petito's missing fiancé continues, with Florida police saying they will resume their efforts to find Laundrie on Wednesday, Sept. 22, in the Carlton Reserve. On Sept. 21, the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said it investigated a report of a potential sighting in Baker, Fla., sharing a black-and-white photo that depicted a man carrying a backpack in a grassy and forested area. The Sheriff's Office reposted the picture from a Facebook user named Sam Bass, who wrote on Sept. 20, "I'm not saying this is the guy but whoever was on my...
BAKER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES
oxygen.com

Police Say There's A 'Possibility' That Gabby Petito’s Boyfriend Brian Laundrie Hurt Himself In Florida Wilderness

As Florida investigators try to find Brian Laundrie, they note it’s possible he may have hurt himself. The 23-year-old boyfriend of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito apparently vanished last week after telling his family he was going for a hike on Tuesday. His lawyer announced that he was missing on Friday, and a manhunt to find him was launched at the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Searches on both Saturday and Sunday have seemingly turned up empty.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Chapman
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Officials Uncover Identity of Hiker on Trail Cam After Speculation It Was Brian Laundrie

Upon further investigation, the man suspected as Brian Laundrie seen on a North Florida trail camera is in fact a local resident. Police in Okaloosa County confirmed via social media that the man seen on the Baker, Fla. trail camera was not Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fiancée Gabby Petito.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Popculture

Gabby Petito Disappearance Takes Strange Turn After Questionable Casey Anthony Rumor

The family of Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, will not be represented by attorney Jose Baez, despite Laundrie's parents recently visiting Orlando, Florida. Baez is best known for representing the infamous Casey Anthony and the late Aaron Hernandez in their trials. Both Baez and the Laundries' attorney denied the rumors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISN

Wisconsin woman gave ride to man she believes was Brian Laundrie

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Wisconsin college student and her boyfriend believe they gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be Brian Laundrie. Miranda Baker goes to UW-Oshkosh. She spoke with ABC News about her encounter with a man who she new believes was Laundrie while at Grand Teton National Park.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog The Bounty Hunter#Fbi Special Agent#Instagram Duane#Thinkfactory Media#A E#Wgn America#Unleashedtv#Twitter
wfla.com

Parents of Brian Laundrie spotted leaving North Port home with police

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) — The parents of Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of homicide victim Gabby Petito, were seen leaving their home Thursday morning followed by police officers. According to NBC News, the Laundries left their home alone in a pickup truck at around 8:15 a.m. and returned shortly after...
NORTH PORT, FL
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

Here’s Why Dog the Bounty Hunter Is in a Heated Feud With His Daughters

Reality television is full of drama. That’s the hook that pulls viewers in. Watching those trainwrecks on television makes our lives seem more orderly. Recently, Dog the Bounty Hunter proved that he doesn’t need a TV show to be submerged in drama. In fact, he hasn’t had a show on the air in quite some time. However, he and his family are at the center of a swirling storm of drama.
TV & VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy