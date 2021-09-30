CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Suni Lee Recounts Nearly Meeting Justin Bieber, And Why She Turned It Down

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBNcU_0cCyWAbr00
Photo: Getty Images

While this year's Met Gala saw the return of "Fashion's biggest night," it also provided the opportunity for many celebrities to meet each other in person for the first time. Among them was Olympic gymnast Suni Lee , who took home the gold medal in the individual all-around at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The gymnast revealed that she had the opportunity to meet Rihanna and Hailey Bieber and that she nearly met Justin Bieber while joining Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

"I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni,'" Lee said when she recounted speaking with Hailey Bieber. "And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing With the Stars dance. And she's just like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.'"

However, Lee wound up not being able to work up the nerve to meet her teen idol. "Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared," she said. "I was like, I'm not doing it.'"

The athlete went on to reveal that she used to hang posters of the pop icon in her childhood bedroom. "Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick." You can see the video of Lee's sit-down with DeGeneres here .

Lee recently made the list of TIME magazine's ' 100 Most Influential People .' The gymnast is also competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars alongside Jimmie Allen , JoJo Siwa , and many more. Lee expressed that she hopes she can one day have the opportunity to meet Bieber in person, and that she'll work up the nerve to be able to do so.

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Remarried in South Carolina

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Married again. Last Time When they Married Secretly in NYC Courthouse. But now they have married again in front of Friends and Families. They both said their “I do’s” Again at their luxurious wedding in South Carolina. Almost a year after they legally tie the...
RELATIONSHIPS
uncrazed.com

Hailey Bieber Responds To Justin Bieber Mistreatment Rumours

Hailey Bieber has responded to a number of rumours about her marriage to Justin Bieber. Bieber appeared on 4D with Demi Lovato to address the public’s deception of her. She explains that she has no issue being known as “Justin’s wife”. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t bother...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Hailey Bieber tells Demi Lovato she finds 'truth' when headlines about her and Justin Bieber are false

During a conversation with Demi Lovato on 4D with Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber opened up to the podcast host about navigating her high-profile marriage in the public eye. As Demi asked Bieber about dating and marrying the “Peaches” singer, the 4D host pondered where Hailey finds resilience. Bieber explained to Lovato, “I think one of the biggest things you have to know what the truth is behind everything. You know there are so many narratives that float around about me, about him, about us together.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Rihanna
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Jimmie Allen
Kokomo Perspective

Justin Bieber is 'reassessing boundaries' for sake of mental health

Justin Bieber has learned to "reassesses his boundaries" to protect his own his mental health. The 27-year-old star has admitted he's figuring out how to "say no" to things as he reflected on the challenges of life on the road. In a video shared by 'Entertainment Tonight' as Bieber teams...
MENTAL HEALTH
glasstire.com

This and That: Justin Bieber and Katherine Bernhardt

“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. Above: A print from Justin Bieber’s upcoming art exhibition at Gablowsian Gallery NYC. (Yes, that Justin Bieber.) According to the gallery’s press release, “Even though they are steam of conscious works, they hold tight to a formal training and art historical framework. While many will try to pinpoint a source/origin artist to reference, these works are truly individual and are distinctively profound. This is not to be missed.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Time
kfrxfm.com

New Justin Bieber Documentary Coming

Justin Bieber documentary coming to Amazon Prime, October 8th. “Justin Bieber: Our World” will follow Bieber as he prepares for his first full concert in three years, the 2020 New Years’ Eve Livestream. You’ll see how Bieber got ready for his big night. The documentary was directed by Michael D. Ratner, who also directed “Justin Bieber: Seasons” and the sequel “Next Chapter.” “THIS MOVIE EMBODIES TEAMWORK AND LIVING WITH A PURPOSE!” Bieber wrote on Facebook. “CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO SEE IT! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE INVOLVED.” What makes you Justin Bieber’s biggest fan?
MOVIES
UPI News

Hailey Bieber nervous for Justin Bieber in 'Our World' trailer

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Amazon released the trailer for Justin Bieber: Our World on Friday. The behind-the-scenes concert documentary premieres Oct. 8 on Prime Video. The film follows Bieber planning his New Year's Eve 2020 concert on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. Michael D. Ratner directed the film, and incorporated personal footage filmed by Bieber and his wife, Hailey.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 NIN

Someone In Oklahoma is Using Justin Bieber for Their Passport Photo

IDENTITY THEFT IS NOT A JOKE JIM! MILLIONS OF FAMILIES SUFFER EVERY YEAR!. Sometimes you have to just look at people and say, 'What the hell are you thinking?!' A man who investigates fraudulent passport photos had to share the hilarious one he got in this past week. Someone claiming to be from Oklahoma is using this passport below.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

Justin Bieber Wants to Normalize Weed

Justin Bieber gets his weed from California, but now fans can get it straight from him. The pop star has launched his own line of cannabis products through a partnership with weed company Palms, making him the latest music industry fixture to capitalize on the growing business. With Palms, Bieber has launched a pre-rolled joint line called Peaches, a callback to the hit song of the same name, referencing one of the most memorable lines from the song’s chorus.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’

Beliebers, something exciting is coming soon. Michael D. Ratner’s third documentary about Justin Bieber will be coming to Amazon Prime Video this October, and it looks like fans are in for quite a treat. Following his YouTube Originals docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and its follow-up, Next Chapter, Ratner’s newest project,...
MUSIC
New York Post

Justin Bieber breaks into cannabis market with ‘Peaches’ joints

It’s Justin Bieber’s latest joint venture. The Canadian singer is breaking into the cannabis space, teaming up with a company to peddle pre-rolled joints that he’s calling “Peaches,” a nod to one of his most successful recent songs. The Los Angeles-based recreational-pot company Palms Premium announced its partnership with Bieber...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
floor8.com

Justin Bieber pens sweet message to with Hailey Bieber for wedding anniversary

It's Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's wedding anniversary! The pair celebrated three years of being married with adorable posts from their second wedding in South Carolina. "Happy anniversary baby. Luv u k. To the moon," (SIC) wrote Justin Bieber on Instagram while sharing a black and white photograph from their second wedding held at Forbes Five-Star Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel on September 30, 2019.
CELEBRITIES
illinoisnewsnow.com

Justin Bieber reveals why pulling off the concert seen in upcoming doc ‘Our World’ was “difficult”

This Friday, Justin Bieber: Our World, a documentary about the making of Justin’s New Year’s Eve concert in December 2020, will hit Amazon Prime Video. Speaking to People, Justin said the hardest part of the show, which took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in front of a small group of invited guests, was simply putting it together in the middle of a pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Justin Bieber’s Latest Venture? Cannabis for a Cause

“I got my peaches out in Georgia, I get my weed from California,” sings Justin Bieber on “Peaches,” the fifth single from his latest album Justice. A collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, the track shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 when it was released back in March—and not just for its laid-back, sun-dappled groove, but also for its lyrics which speak to Bieber’s newfound life of steady, blissful contentment with his wife, Hailey Bieber.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Justin Bieber wants to learn from 'little mistakes'

Justin Bieber is determined to learn from his "little mistakes". The 27-year-old pop star performed his first concert in three years at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on New Year's Eve 2020, and Justin has admitted in his Amazon Studios' Prime Video documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Our World', to making lots of small errors during his comeback gig.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy