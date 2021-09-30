Suni Lee Recounts Nearly Meeting Justin Bieber, And Why She Turned It Down

Photo: Getty Images

While this year's Met Gala saw the return of "Fashion's biggest night," it also provided the opportunity for many celebrities to meet each other in person for the first time. Among them was Olympic gymnast Suni Lee , who took home the gold medal in the individual all-around at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The gymnast revealed that she had the opportunity to meet Rihanna and Hailey Bieber and that she nearly met Justin Bieber while joining Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show .

"I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni,'" Lee said when she recounted speaking with Hailey Bieber. "And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing With the Stars dance. And she's just like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.'"

However, Lee wound up not being able to work up the nerve to meet her teen idol. "Then when I got the chance to see him, I got too scared," she said. "I was like, I'm not doing it.'"

The athlete went on to reveal that she used to hang posters of the pop icon in her childhood bedroom. "Me and my sister, when we were younger, we had posters of him and blankets of him, and the posters have kissy marks on it with red lipstick." You can see the video of Lee's sit-down with DeGeneres here .

Lee recently made the list of TIME magazine's ' 100 Most Influential People .' The gymnast is also competing on this season of Dancing With the Stars alongside Jimmie Allen , JoJo Siwa , and many more. Lee expressed that she hopes she can one day have the opportunity to meet Bieber in person, and that she'll work up the nerve to be able to do so.