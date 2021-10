National Night Out, an annual, nationwide Neighborhood Watch campaign, is held in early October (Texas only). This program promotes involvement in local crime and drug prevention activities, strengthens police-community partnerships, and encourages neighborhood camaraderie as part of our national efforts to let criminals know that not only America and the State of Texas are united, but the City of Parker is also dedicated in building a safer and more caring community within our country. Along with the traditional “lights on” and front porch vigils, cities and towns across America celebrate NNO with a variety of events and activities such as: block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, visits from local police, and safety demonstrations.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO