EASTPOINTE — A homicide investigation was underway Sept. 30, less than 24 hours after an Eastpointe man was found dead in his home near Stephens Road and Interstate 94. According to a press release published on social media by the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department, the 38-year-old man was found dead in a home in the 24000 block of Ridgecroft Avenue at about 1:20 p.m. Sept. 29.