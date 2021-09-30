All Of What’s Miserable About Barcelona In 2021 Is Congealed Into The Form Of This Doofus
Barcelona lost horribly, 3-0, to Benfica on Wednesday in Champions League. They’ve lost both their group-stage matches so far, both times 3-0. They’re sorry junk, the most juiceless and miserable Barcelona team of my adult life, and furthermore in incredibly deep organizational shit: Broke, with mountains of debt, in desperate need of the financial windfall from a deep Champions League run that now looks, well, ah, let’s just say not super likely.defector.com
Comments / 0