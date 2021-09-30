Crews Continue Mopping Up Dixie Fire, Some Monument Fire Evacuations Remain

The Dixie Fire is holding at 963,309 acres, and remains at 94% containment. Small pockets of vegetation are still burning within the perimeter but the fire is not expected to grow any larger. Mop up continues in the Old Station area. A forest closure remains in effect for parts of the Lassen National Forest. 1,329 structures were destroyed in the Dixie Fire, which was likely sparked by PG&E equipment July 13th in the Feather River Canyon.