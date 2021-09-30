Carroll Man Arrested For Driving With Alcohol Content More Than Two Times The Legal Limit
A Carroll man was arrested at approximately 5:49 p.m. Wednesday after recording a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 2.25 times the legal limit. The Carroll Police Department reports they initiated a traffic stop of a 2009 Dodge Ram at 15th and Highland after receiving a complaint about the vehicle from another party in the 900 block of W. Highway 30. Fifty-six-year-old Jeffrey Charles Von Holdt was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated with a BAC of .180 and for driving under suspension.
