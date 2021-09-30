CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street giants invest in AI search engine for companies AlphaSense

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlphaSense, an AI-based market intelligence platform used by a host of financial institutions, has raised $180 million in a Series C funding round co-led by Goldman Sachs and joined by Citi, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. Viking Global Investors co-led the round, with participation from Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Cowen...

AFP

Evergrande halts share trading in Hong Kong pending announcement

Embattled property giant China Evergrande suspended trading in its shares in Hong Kong on Monday pending an announcement on a "major transaction", as the firm struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00 a.m. on 4 October 2021 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information about a major transaction," Evergrande said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
SumUp appoints new CEO Europe, Michael Schrezenmaier

SumUp, a global leader in digital payments and based in London, today announces a new CEO Europe, Michael Schrezenmaier. Schrezenmaier brings with him a founder’s mentality and a hands-on attitude, as well as being a perfect cultural fit for the company, which is notably diverse, in respect of markets served and its employees. He held a number of C-suite positions, including COO and Co-CEO at his most recent company, Pipedrive, a leading CRM platform. During his time there, Pipedrive achieved unicorn status.
Plotting a path through the green investing maze

Martina Macpherson ODDO BHF AM, Head of ESG Strategy and GMC Member, talks about plotting a path through the green investing maze. As a leader in sustainable investing for many years, Martina gives a masterclass on the key actors, actions, and impacts investors should be paying attention to.
Monzo abandons plan to acquire US banking licence

Monzo has been forced to abandon its bid to acquire a US banking licence following a fruitless two-year discourse with regulatory authorities. In a statement, the bank says: “Following recent engagement with the OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency), we’ve decided to withdraw our banking license application for our US start-up. While this isn’t the outcome we initially set out to achieve, this allows us to build and scale our early-stage product offer in the US through existing partners and invest further in the UK.”
Interac acquires exclusive rights to SecureKey technology in Canada

Interac has acquired exlusive rights to SecureKey's blockchain-based digital ID services for Canada, as it moves to build a federated identity network which lets consumers use their online banking credentials to log in to public and private sector Web services. The acquisition of the SecureKey Canadian business contracts and exclusive...
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Microsoft continues to post eye-popping growth even at its enormous size. Sea Limited is growing like a weed across emerging markets. Nutanix is a product leader in hyperconverged infrastructure. Warren Buffett once said that "our favorite holding period is forever," when discussing his approach to stocks. Why is that? Well,...
pulse2.com

ML Observability Company Arize AI Raises

Arize AI, a leader in ML observability and model monitoring, announced it raised $19 million in Series A funding. These are the details. Arize AI — a leader in ML observability and model monitoring — announced it has raised $19 million in Series A financing. This round of funding was led by Battery Ventures with participation from previous investors Foundation Capital, Trinity Ventures, The House Fund, and Swift Ventures. Dharmesh Thakker, general partner at Battery Ventures will join the Arize AI board.
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
pulse2.com

Market Intelligence Company AlphaSense Raises $180 Million

Leading market intelligence and search platform AlphaSense has raised a $180 million Series C funding round. These are the details. AlphaSense — a New York-based leading market intelligence and search platform — announced recently that it raised a $180 million Series C funding round led by Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. They were joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen, and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors. And the capital infusion will be used to further invest in product development, content expansion and customer support, driving organic growth, and acquisitions. The company had previously closed a $50 million Series B in July 2019, which included prominent investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, and Tribeca Venture Partners.
finextra.com

DBS, Temasek and JPMorgan DLT payments platform Partior makes hires

Today, Partior, a newly-created, blockchain-based clearing and settlement technology platform, announced the appointment of Jason Thompson as its Chief Executive Officer. Based in Singapore, Jason will lead the company to become the technology platform of choice for financial institutions. Partior will innovate and drive efficient cross-border payments and foreign exchange payment vs payment (PvP) settlements using blockchain and smart contract technology.
Searchengine Journal

SMART Goals: Examples for Search Engine Marketing

Are you trying to improve results from your search engine marketing? Whether you want better rankings in organic or paid search, SMART goal setting can help you track and achieve those results. In this article, we’ll look at SMART goals and how to apply them to your search engine marketing.
AlleyWatch

AlphaSense Raises $180M for its Market Intelligence and Search Platform for Businesses to Be in the Know

Francis Bacon is credited with using the phrase “knowledge is power” in the late 16th century. 400+ years later, the phrase is still very applicable. The advent internet of the internet has exponentially increased the amount of information available both publicly and privately. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform for corporations that uses NLP and AI to extract relevant insights from over 10,000 premium business sources that include analyst research, transcripts, SEC filings, and news sources. The platform saves businesses countless hours and ensures they are not missing potentially market-moving content. The company has built a strong presence within financial institutions, where the timely synthesis of information can translate into millions of dollars, but the platform is versatile enough to be used in any application that relies on mission-critical information. The company works with 1800+ customers, including a large portion of the SP 500, and the team has scaled to close to 500 employees since its founding in 2011.
finextra.com

DBS brokerage arm Vickers receives MAS approval for digital token

DBS Vickers (DBSV), the brokerage arm of DBS Bank, today announced that it has received formal approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act 2019 to provide digital payment token services as a Major Payment Institution. Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, Head of Capital Markets at DBS...
