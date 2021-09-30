Wall Street giants invest in AI search engine for companies AlphaSense

Leading market intelligence and search platform AlphaSense has raised a $180 million Series C funding round. These are the details. AlphaSense — a New York-based leading market intelligence and search platform — announced recently that it raised a $180 million Series C funding round led by Viking Global Investors and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. They were joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, Cowen, and AllianceBernstein, as well as existing investors. And the capital infusion will be used to further invest in product development, content expansion and customer support, driving organic growth, and acquisitions. The company had previously closed a $50 million Series B in July 2019, which included prominent investors such as Innovation Endeavors, Jim Simons’ Euclidean Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, and Tribeca Venture Partners.
