Wall Street giants invest in AI search engine for companies AlphaSense

Francis Bacon is credited with using the phrase “knowledge is power” in the late 16th century. 400+ years later, the phrase is still very applicable. The advent internet of the internet has exponentially increased the amount of information available both publicly and privately. AlphaSense is a market intelligence platform for corporations that uses NLP and AI to extract relevant insights from over 10,000 premium business sources that include analyst research, transcripts, SEC filings, and news sources. The platform saves businesses countless hours and ensures they are not missing potentially market-moving content. The company has built a strong presence within financial institutions, where the timely synthesis of information can translate into millions of dollars, but the platform is versatile enough to be used in any application that relies on mission-critical information. The company works with 1800+ customers, including a large portion of the SP 500, and the team has scaled to close to 500 employees since its founding in 2011.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO