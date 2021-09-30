CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Seasonal Recipe Favorites: Autumn in the Kitchen

fishersisland.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is slowly edging its way in and, after a beautiful September, I’m finally starting the transition into autumn foods like root veggies, warm soups, apples and squash. That’s not to say I’ve given up on garden tomatoes, but since they’re no longer ripening by early October, it’s the perfect time to pluck those last stragglers and give them some heat. I’m particularly fond of this simple recipe for Roasted Tomato Salad from cookbook author Delia Smith. I generally serve it warm; it pairs beautifully fish, chicken or your favorite protein. The concentrated juice given off by the baked tomatoes, mixed with heady garlic and olive oil, adds sublime flavor to just about anything savory as it seeps into other foods on your plate. Be sure to have some crusty bread (or rice or your favorite grain) to mop up every drop.

fishersisland.net

Comments / 0

Related
witanddelight.com

5 Favorite Simple Recipes I Made and Loved Recently

I have a kitchen again (we’re sharing more on that front SOON, I swear) and boy, am I COOKING IN IT. I can’t tell you the freedom and joy it brings me to know where everything is, and it feels so nice to not have to rinse our dishes off with a garden hose anymore.
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Delicious Creamy Potato Soup Recipe that’s Perfect for Autumn

With the fall season emerging, sweaters being taken out of attic storage, and crisper winds coming in, there’s never been a better time to put on a pot of soup. Luckily, this easy and delicious recipe for a hearty, creamy potato soup from Pinch of Yum is the perfect thing to whip up when you’re in need of some incredible comfort food.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Banana Split Cake (No-bake Recipe)

Rich, creamy and delicious dessert – with all the ingredients includes in this easy banana split cake, this recipe will be one you make again and again. 16 ounce (1 container) whipped topping, thawed (or 1 1/2 cups heavy cream) 4 ounce (1 jar) maraschino cherries, stemmed (or 4-ounce frozen...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

8 of Our Favorite Grace Young Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Our favorite Grace Young recipes encompass some of her most delish recipes–including that revelatory popcorn-in-a-wok idea of hers. She’s a darn wok genius, after all. Stir-Fried Clams. Cashew Chicken. Grace Young’s Stir-fried Beef and Broccoli. Mama’s Noodles with Mushrooms...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delia Smith
Person
Yotam Ottolenghi
GreenMatters

10 Vegan Recipes That Celebrate the Fall Season

Break out the scarves and boots, and saunter down to your favorite coffee shop for a pumpkin spice latte, for fall has arrived. The autumn season brings with it a new harvest of delicious, seasonal delectables like pumpkin, apples, eggplant, and squash. A few warm spices and some thorough stewing...
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Autumn cocktail recipes

Looking for autumn cocktails to make? Want the best ways to use autumnal produce? Try our ideas below, then check out our gin cocktails. Make autumnal blackberries – fresh and in liqueur form – the hero ingredient in this fruity, zesty cocktail. Campfire cocktail. The smells and tastes of an...
RECIPES
FanSided

Denny’s brings back an autumnal favorite for Fall 2021

Fall 2021 is upon us and that means some of our favorite flavors and dishes have returned to menus. And Denny’s is another restaurant bringing back one of our favorite menu items. There is something to be said about a restaurant that understands that sometimes all we want is breakfast...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Weather#Soups#Food Drink#Roasted Tomato Salad#Curry And Coconut Milk#Sugar Pumpkin Soup#Toasted Hazelnut Crema#Portobello Mushrooms#Pearled Barley
blueandgraypress.com

Comfort food fall recipes to welcome the new season

Instead of dreading the imminent time change and colder temperatures, embrace cooking dishes that elicit warm and festive feelings. These three recipes are practical and quite easy to make, requiring common ingredients and about an hour of your time. Let’s get started!. Classic Chili. Whether you’re cooking in your dorm,...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Dairy-free Creamy Autumn Vegetable Dip Recipe: A Healthy Butternut Squash Dip Recipe for Fall Snacking

"Butternut squash is one of those foods that each time I roast one up I say to myself, 'This is so GOOD, why don’t you make it more often?!'" says Rachel Maser, mom of four and founder/creator of the clean eating blog, Clean Food Crush®. "This is a creative and really tasty dip, perfect for fall entertaining – a welcome addition to your holiday party spread! Butternut squash is extremely versatile and satisfying! Be sure to try this recipe during the fall when squash is plentiful and inexpensive."
RECIPES
Washington Post

6 light soup recipes to usher in autumn

The second summer heat lets up, I’m ready for soup. But it’s still much too warm for the super-heavy ones, so I put together a list of lighter fall soups for the earlier part of the season. Below, you’ll find mostly vegetarian options, and both creamy and chunky concoctions. Remember,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

8 tailgate grilling ideas for the ultimate party food

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals. Best grilling and chilling tailgate tips Tailgating season is upon us, and for sports fans across the nation, that means firing up the portable grill and kicking back with some cold beverages. For some, it marks the beginning of […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Storm Lake Times

Susan Briese shares favorite recipes

Susan Briese of Cleghorn enjoys her position as “nifty” at the Sioux Rapids Post Office. She has worked there for seven years, first as postmaster, until the post office was downsized. She previously worked at the Cleghorn and Larrabee post offices, starting in January 1992. “I like meeting the people...
CLEGHORN, IA
Odyssey

My All-Time Favorite Homemade Smoothie Bowl Recipe

Over the past two years, I have become a smoothie addict. Smoothie-making is almost a daily ritual in my family's house when I am home and in my apartment at school. We are constantly restocking the fridge and pantry with all of our favorite essentials. Since being at school, I...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

My Favorite Childhood Memories of Mid-Autumn Festival

My siblings would gather to hear my father tell the holiday’s folktale — and eat some delicious dishes. For as a long as I could remember, Mid-Autumn Festival (also known as Mooncake Festival) was one of the holidays my family celebrated with a sense of importance. Mid-Autumn Festival marks the turning of the seasons, from summer to autumn, and everyone harvests their once abundance home gardens to turn over the soil to prepare for the colder months ahead.
CELEBRATIONS
Telegraph

The best autumn recipes for a harvest-inspired feast

As a child, I wasn’t an enthusiastic churchgoer. In Northern Ireland, the question wasn’t whether you went to church, but which church you went to. I would try any ruse to get out of it, but I did love the celebratory services, particularly the harvest festival. I was in the...
RECIPES
Los Angeles Daily News

Recipes: It’s the season for stuffed vegetables

Stuffed vegetables are popular these days because eggplant, peppers, zucchini and tomatoes, which are perfect for stuffing, are at the height of their seasons. Usually the stuffings are made from meat, grains such as rice or bulgur wheat, or a mixture of both. Cooks flavor the fillings with sautéed onions and often with garlic, spices and herbs. The stuffed vegetables are moistened with olive oil, broth or tomato sauce, and can be baked or stewed.
RECIPES
Independent Tribune

3 TikTok recipes to make during apple season

Fall is the perfect time to bake with the many varieties of in-season apples, from ultra-tart to super sweet. These TikTok recipes show you what to do with your apple picking haul.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy