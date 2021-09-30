Ministry Advertises Services As A County Organization

The Community Action Life Line (CALL) Ministries sent a representative to the St. Marys Rotary meeting to talk about what the organization offers to people in Mercer County. Homer Burnett, current leader of the organization, visited and informed Rotarians about CALL Ministries, which has grown exponentially since its formation in 1990. Despite having gone through many different trials, as well as a name change from CALL Pantry to its current name, the organization is still going strong, especially with all the services it happens to offer.