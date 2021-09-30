Acclaim IQ Releases Fully Digital Solution For Insurance Agent Licensing Compliance Management
SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech solutions provider, Acclaim IQ (www.acclaimiq.com) announced the release of its 'ACCLAIM' software: A fully digital solution for insurance agent licensing compliance management. As a cloud-based offering, ACCLAIM is specifically designed to migrate insurers, MGUs and agencies from paper to a digital insurance agent compliance platform including contracting, appointment management, lines of authority and continuing education monitoring from both a state regulatory and carrier compliant perspective.www.ontownmedia.com
