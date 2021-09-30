Acclaim IQ Releases Fully Digital Solution For Insurance Agent Licensing Compliance Management

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Progressive Dental Marketing team hosts their last practice growth seminar for the year, The Closing Institute, in Las Vegas, NV on October 8th & 9th. The Closing Institute is an all-inclusive program that will give doctors and their team the exact techniques used by the top dental implant practices in the country. The Closing Institute teaches its attendees how to grow their full-arch production and develop their team to strategically and consistently close sales on high-revenue, full arch procedures. This exclusive continuing education course also covers dental advertising and marketing for dentists and dental specialists. The course is held throughout the year in Clearwater, FL and Las Vegas, NV. Progressive Dental Marketing specializes in providing dental consulting and marketing tools such as dental website design, custom videography and social media marketing. Bart Knellinger, the founder and CEO of Progressive Dental Marketing, along with his team, guide clinicians and their staff through scenarios that bring in qualified patients for competitive, niche treatments.

