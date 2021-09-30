CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acclaim IQ Releases Fully Digital Solution For Insurance Agent Licensing Compliance Management

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech solutions provider, Acclaim IQ (www.acclaimiq.com) announced the release of its 'ACCLAIM' software: A fully digital solution for insurance agent licensing compliance management. As a cloud-based offering, ACCLAIM is specifically designed to migrate insurers, MGUs and agencies from paper to a digital insurance agent compliance platform including contracting, appointment management, lines of authority and continuing education monitoring from both a state regulatory and carrier compliant perspective.

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

