WisEye Morning Minute: DWD Announces $80 Million in Federal Funds to Upgrade UI

On Tuesday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Mental Health held a public hearing on Assembly Bill 564 which would require Gov. Tony Evers to allocate at least $100 million in ARPA funds for K-12 mental health programs. Evers' office has said he's already allocated all of the state's ARPA funds, but some programs have not yet been announced. The bill ​includes a requirement that all state agencies submit updates to the federal government on spending COVID-19 relief funds, send those reports to the Joint Finance Committee and post them on the internet. Bill author, Rep. Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) said the legislation would not create any new burden for state agencies since they are already required to provide that information to the federal government. In this segment, Plumer and committee member Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) discuss the bill.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO