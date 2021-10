Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will continue with JTG Daugherty Racing next season as the organization’s sole driver. “I’m back at JTG Daugherty Racing in the No. 47 Kroger car, so I’m definitely happy about that,” Stenhouse said. “It’s something we have been sitting on for a while, just trying to get everything else in place. Obviously there are a lot of moving parts that go along with race teams, and especially transitioning to a whole brand-new car and trying to make sure we have everything aligned out there. But Tad (Geschickter, co-owner) and everybody is doing a really good job of that, and working on manufacturers things and stuff like that.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO